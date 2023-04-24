WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Three Dead in Roscommon County Head-On Collision

By News Desk
April 24, 2023 7:00AM EDT
(source: Michigan State Police)

A head on collision in Roscommon County last Friday claimed the lives of three people.

The crash occurred on Roscommon Road near East Robinson Lake Road around 10:10 P.M. Police say husband and wife John and Regina Leline of Roscommon, both 73, were heading south on Roscommon Road in a 2018 Kia, when they were struck head on by a 2015 BMW drivin by 35 year old Ben Coffin of Prudenville. Police say Coffin had crossed the centerline and drove on the south bound shoulder for some time before reentering the southbound lane and striking the KIA. The Lelines were killed at the scene. Coffin was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation.

