Three Arrested in Two Separate Huron County Drug Cases

The Huron County Sheriff’s Department made three arrests in two separate drug cases Thursday. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said his office has been busy with multiple drug arrests and investigations over the past four months.
One was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of felony possession of fentanyl, after Bad Axe Police executed a search warrant at a home on Charlotte St. in Colfax Township. Ralph R. Kinney , 43, was arraigned Friday and jailed on a $2,000 bond.
About 10:00 p.m. Thursday, members of the Huron County Drug Task Force, Huron County patrol deputies plus Bad Axe and Sebewaing police officers, arrested two men in Sebewaing Township. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the arrests came after a traffic stop and a lengthy investigation.
Officers seized about 60 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of around $6000, guns, cash and other items. Edward A. Rodriquez, 47, of Saginaw and 37-year-old Jeffrey Martin of Bay City have both been charged with felony drug trafficking and felony weapons charges. Both are jailed with bond set at $4,000s. Hanson said a Toyota Camry vehicle was also seized and will be searched.