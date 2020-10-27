Three Arrested in Mt. Pleasant for Fleeing Cops, Meth Possession
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police in Mt. Pleasant arrested a man Monday, October 26 who fled the scene of a traffic stop.
The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Mission St. when police attempted to pull over a 20-year-old Mt. Pleasant man for improper plates and a suspended driver’s license. The man led police on a chase down High St. and north on Isabella Rd. before he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Baseline Rd. The occupants of that vehicle were an 80-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
The driver was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding causing an accident, resisting and obstructing justice, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Two passengers in his vehicle, a 37-year-old Mt. Pleasant man and a 22-year-old Shepherd woman, were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine.