Three Arrested in GHOST Operation Tuesday

An operation by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) on Tuesday resulted in three arrests.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a Lapeer man was arrested after he had a sexually-charged conversation with an undercover officer he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, then brought marijuana to their meetup. Another suspect, a 60-year-old former police officer, was arrested following another explicit conversation with a decoy, according to authorities. The suspect had reportedly worked in law enforcement for 20 years in Genesee and Tuscola Counties, as well as in Florida. A third man from Genesee County was also arrested in the operation.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspects pending arraignment.