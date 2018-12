A report of a stolen vehicle in Bay City led to the arrest of three people in Bangor Township Sunday, December 9. Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says deputies pulled the vehicle over in the Applebee’s parking lot at 3500 Wilder Road around 9:30 p.m. During the course of the traffic stop, police discovered a substantial amount of narcotics, a handgun and money. Two men and a woman were arrested on various charges. Their names will be released pending arraignment.