Threat Against Millington Schools Not Credible, Police Say

By News Desk
October 3, 2023 4:00AM EDT
On Monday, the superintendent of Millington Public Schools in Tuscola County sent out a letter detailing an investigation by police into a threat against the junior and senior high school.

The letter states a student made an inappropriate comment on the social media site SnapChat threatening to shoot up the school. Police conducted the investigation over the weekend and searched the student’s belongings. They determined the student did not have the capacity to carry out the threat, which was deemed not credible. Police have spoken with the student and their parents and the case has been forwarded to the Tuscola County prosecutor for review.

