Thousands Without Power After Saturday Afternoon Storms

Saginaw county 911 put out a Tornado warning 4:51pm, and rain from the storm flooded roadways like Holland ave near Cumberland- where a number of vehicles were left disabled due to water gathering in a low area in the road.
Thousands of Consumers Energy customers throughout the great lakes bay region are without power following Severe thunderstorms and high winds- which caused funnel cloud formation in Saginaw county.
While no tornado has yet been confirmed to have formed; As of 6pm Saturday Consumers reports 1,212 customers between Carrollton, Zilwaukee, & Kochville townships and 472 along M-13 between Curtis rd and birch run lost power.
800 more were reported powerless scattered throughout both Midland and northern Bay counties
In Bay City, Wilder rd near Euclid & Henry was closed just before 5:30pm due to flooding (near the railroad tracks and speedway gas station).
—
According to Detroit Edison, 200 are without power in northeastern Huron county near grindstone city, just east of Port Austin which is still recovering from a tornado ef-3 touchdown earlier this summer.
Genesee county as of 6:30 has confirmed Two tornado touchdowns around Schwartz creek and Flushing
Around 6:46pm, while rains have calmed in the area; Southbound I-75 near mile marker 155 (North of the Zilwaukee bridge, but south of the I-675/I-75 Interchange) was shut down due to water over the roadway.