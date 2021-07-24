      Weather Alert

Thousands Without Power After Saturday Afternoon Storms

Ric Antonio
Jul 24, 2021 @ 6:33pm
Traffic lights and signs out at Tittabawassee near I-675 in Carrollton township after severe thunder storms knocked out power in th area Saturday (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

Saginaw county 911 put out a Tornado warning 4:51pm, and rain from the storm flooded roadways like Holland ave near Cumberland- where a number of vehicles were left disabled due to water gathering in a low area in the road.

Thousands of Consumers Energy customers throughout the great lakes bay region are without power following Severe thunderstorms and high winds- which caused funnel cloud formation in Saginaw county.

While no tornado has yet been confirmed to have formed; As of 6pm Saturday Consumers reports 1,212 customers between Carrollton, Zilwaukee, & Kochville townships and 472 along M-13 between Curtis rd and birch run lost power.

800 more were reported powerless scattered throughout both Midland and northern Bay counties

In Bay City, Wilder rd near Euclid & Henry was closed just before 5:30pm due to flooding (near the railroad tracks and speedway gas station).

According to Detroit Edison, 200 are without power in northeastern Huron county near grindstone city, just east of Port Austin which is still recovering from a tornado ef-3 touchdown earlier this summer.

Genesee county as of 6:30 has confirmed Two tornado touchdowns around Schwartz creek and Flushing

Around 6:46pm, while rains have calmed in the area; Southbound I-75 near mile marker 155 (North of the Zilwaukee bridge, but south of the I-675/I-75 Interchange) was shut down due to water over the roadway.

 

Drivers caught in the rain had to face blinding downpour or veer off the roadway to wait for it to subside (Photo courtesy of Jodi K with WSGW Sister station 94.5 The Moose)
Popular Posts
Police Identify Shooter, Victim in White's Beach Standoff
WSGW OnLine Poll: Powerball and Mega Millions (results)
Bay City Man Steals MSP Patrol Vehicle During Traffic Stop
State Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects After Shots Fired on I-75
Four-Year-Old Shot in Saginaw
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On