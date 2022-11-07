Thousands without Power Across Mid-Michigan

Consumers Energy continues to work to restore power to thousands of customers in midMichigan Monday morning.

Saturday’s windstorm with gusts of up to 65 miles an hour left tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the dark. Consumers is reporting 4,103 outages in Bay County, which have prompted a closure of the Bay City School District for the day. Saginaw County has 1,244 while Midland County has only 697 customers without power. Across Arenac, Isabella, Gladwin, Iosco and Ogemaw counties, more than 15,000 are awaiting restoration.