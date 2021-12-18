Thousands Of Wreaths Placed At Great Lakes Veterans Cemetery

Wreaths Across America Wreath day was held today at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Matt Hare, President of Matrix Expedited Services in Flint Twp. said
“This event is volunteer driven and we are excited that we have 16,000 wreaths being delivered to the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mi this year. That is a record for this cemetery and is just another reminder that our community supports our military and veterans.”
A special ceremony started off the event at 11am. Hare said “We, at Matrix, are grateful for the coordination with Walmart, Load one and MTA Flint. Area families were invited to come out to participate in laying these wreaths as we Remember our fallen U.S. Veterans, Honor those who serve and Teach your children the value of freedom.”
It is always a free event and open to all people. For more information on how to volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath for a hero, please visit
www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MI0178
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states
and beyond.