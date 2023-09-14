Thousands of Suspected Fentanyl Pills Discovered During Bay County Traffic Stop

Two Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured while chasing a suspect after seizing thousands of suspected fentanyl pills on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a vehicle in the 6 thousand block of Westside Saginaw Road in Frankenlust Township for having dark tinted windows and crossing the center line.

The deputies discovered a backpack containing three thousand multicolored pills in the car. Officials say the 23-year-old male owner of the backpack fled on foot toward Saint Paul Cemetery.

A female deputy injured her thigh and a male deputy cut his hand while climbing the cemetery’s fence. They were eventually able to catch up to the suspect and arrest him.

Another occupant of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on a separate warrant. The deputies received stitches for their injuries at a local hospital.