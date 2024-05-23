Thompson Middle School Warns Parents, Students of Potential Stranger Danger
May 23, 2024 12:30AM EDT
Parents are reminded to talk with their kids about safety following what may have been an attempted abduction near Saginaw’s Willie E. Thompson Middle School Wednesday morning.
Officials at the school sent a letter out to parents following an incident around 7:30 A.M. The letter states a man in a black SUV exited his vehicle and approached a student walking on Congress Avenue toward the school. The letter says the man stopped in front of the student and asked them where they were going and if they wanted a ride. The student was able to run to the school and notify authorities. The school immediatedly contacted police, which increased patrols in the area.
The letter provided safety reminders to students and parents:
- Walk with others and use the buddy system. There is greater security in numbers.
- If someone in a car should stop and ask for directions or talk to you, do not go near the car.
- Always stay at more than an arm’s reach from strangers.
- If someone is following you on foot or in a car, get to a place where people are present.
- Never go anywhere with someone you do not know.
- Inform your parents or another trusted adult about the incident immediately.