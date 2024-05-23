Thompson Middle School Warns Parents, Students of Potential Stranger Danger

Parents are reminded to talk with their kids about safety following what may have been an attempted abduction near Saginaw’s Willie E. Thompson Middle School Wednesday morning.

Officials at the school sent a letter out to parents following an incident around 7:30 A.M. The letter states a man in a black SUV exited his vehicle and approached a student walking on Congress Avenue toward the school. The letter says the man stopped in front of the student and asked them where they were going and if they wanted a ride. The student was able to run to the school and notify authorities. The school immediatedly contacted police, which increased patrols in the area.

The letter provided safety reminders to students and parents: