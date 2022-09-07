Thomas Township to Lay Groundwork for HSC Expansion

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, announced Wednesday that Thomas Township, home of Hemlock Semiconductor (HSC), has received a $27 million grant through the Strategic Site Readiness Program. The grant will be used to improve the township’s sanitary sewer infrastructure with the construction of two lift stations and five miles of sewer lines.

Officials say that these upgrades are needed to pave the way for a new expansion at HSC. The polysilicon manufacturer plans to expand operations, investing $375 million and creating an estimated 170 new jobs in the area. The announcement of this expansion comes only one month after the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act by President Biden, which incentivizes the production of electronics components in the United States.

Thomas Township also anticipates the approval of a property tax abatement of $20.5 million for this project. Saginaw Township has received a $10 million legislative allocation to help with the project as well.