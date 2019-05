Police in Saginaw County’s Thomas Township say a 78 year old Thomas Township man died at the scene after being struck by a north bound truck in the 300 block of South River Road just after Four Friday afternoon.

Authorities identified the truck driver as a 46 year old Saginaw Township resident, adding alcohol and speed were NOT believed to be factors.

Saginaw County’s crash team assisted Thomas Township Police at the scene and the case remains under investigation.