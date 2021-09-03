This week on “Sunday Morning” (September 5)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Help Wanted – The new sign of the times

While customers are back in restaurants and businesses around the country, many employees are not, creating job openings on this Labor Day weekend that few expected. “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with former restaurant employees who say the COVID shutdown gave them a rare chance to pursue a new, better-paying career – and with a restaurant owner who says the pandemic may have changed the hospitality business for the better.

Sculptor Linda Christensen uses her preferred medium – Grade AA salted butter – in modeling her subject at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul. CBS News

ART: Minnesota State Fair butter artist ends her half-century run

Since 1972, artist Linda Christensen has been carving the unique and highly-coveted “butter head” sculptures at the Minnesota State Fair. This year, she’s passing the knife to a new generation. Correspondent Ben Tracy reports.

U.S.: The unfolding meaning of 9/11

A day of horror that unleashed a seemingly endless “war on terror” is, to a younger generation, a not-too-distant part of history they never experienced themselves. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with authors Jewell Parker Rhodes and Elliot Ackerman about 9/11 and the canon of books inspired by that epochal event; and with firefighters honoring those who gave their lives to save others.

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Richard Drew. CBS News

JOURNALISM: Richard Drew on photographing the “Falling Man”

For veteran photojournalist Richard Drew, getting an important photograph is about recording history. One of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer’s most famous images is of a figure falling from the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers on 9/11. He tells correspondent John Dickerson that viewers identify with it because they think, “That could be me.”

PASSAGE: Remembering CBS cameraman Isadore Bleckman

Jane Pauley reports.

Tennis, the sport of kings (and Mo Rocca). CBS News

SPORTS: The life of a tennis ball person

It’s not just tennis players that display their athleticism at the U.S. Open; tennis ball persons, who retrieve balls during play, must train for an intense, physically-demanding job that can also be dangerous. Correspondent Mo Rocca finds out what it takes to become a Grand Slam ball person, by putting himself through the paces.

TELEVISION: Jeff Daniels on why he keeps risking failure

In the new series “American Rust,” Jeff Daniels plays the police chief of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town trying to uncoil a murder mystery. It’s a character he’s played frequently: the guy with the guts to say what no one else will. Daniels talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his latest role and direction in his career; his father’s inspiration for his portrayal of Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and the joy of being a grandfather.

To watch a trailer for “American Rust” click on the video player below:

“American Rust” debuts September 12 on Showtime

“To Kill a Mockingbird” returns to Broadway October 5, at the Shubert Theatre, New York | Tickets

COMMENTARY: Charles Blow on when the media gives a platform to hate

The New York Times columnist says exposing evil in the world risks amplifying what may be, to some, an allure.

ARTS: Tomato Art Fest: Tennessee community’s annual bash for the tomato

Every August, something big happens in the small community of East Nashville, Tennessee, that has residents seeing red. It’s not the red one sees out of anger; rather the red one sees in love – love for the tomato. Roman Feeser reports.

Watch the report on YouTube:





