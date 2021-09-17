This week on “Sunday Morning” (September 19)

Host: Jane Pauley



HEADLINES: Supporters of January 6 insurrectionists rally in D.C.

Demonstrators are expected in Washington, D.C., this weekend, to protest the arrests of hundreds who participated in the deadly attacks on the Capitol on January 6. Correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.

Take a ride in a vintage Ford Galaxy squad car, the kind Barney Fife would use to drive malefactors to the Mayberry Jail in “The Andy Griffith Show.” CBS News

COVER STORY: A trip to the original “Mayberry”

Andy Griffith was born and raised in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, a community that was the inspiration for Mayberry in the classic comedy “The Andy Griffith Show” and its spinoff, “Mayberry, R.F.D.” Now, Mt. Airy has reinvented itself as a destination for fans who come by the hundreds of thousands each year. Senior contributing correspondent Ted Koppel visits Mt. Airy to find out what attracts so many nostalgic for a show created more than 50 years ago.

Workers prepare the “LArc de Triomphe, Wrapped” project, designed by the late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ART: Christo’s dream unveiled: A wrapped Arc de Triomphe

When the artist known as Christo – famous for monumental projects that involved wrapping landmarks and landscapes in brilliant fabric – died in 2020, many doubted there would still be more of his spectacles to experience. But last week, the artist’s nephews and studio manager teamed up to realize a long-planned dream of Christo and his late wife, Jeanne-Claude: the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, wrapped in the colors of the French flag. Correspondent John Blackstone reports on what may be just the first of the couple’s projects to be realized posthumously.

MOVIES: How dialect coaches put the accent on performances

Dialect coaches teach actors to sound more like the characters they’re playing, accentuating the performances of such stars as Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown,” and Rachel McAdams in “Eurovision Song Contest.” Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with some of today’s leading coaches for films and TV about how accents and dialects help tell a story.

Artifacts of cinema history, from such films as “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Black Panther” and “Alien,” will be on view at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Joshua White, JWPictures; © Academy Museum Foundation

THE NEW SEASON: Art – The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures premieres

On September 30 the long-awaited museum dedicated to film history and culture will open in Los Angeles. It’s just one of the highlights of the new exhibition season. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at some of what museums and galleries across the country will have to offer this fall.

HARTMAN: Football field of dreams



Actor James Brolin, with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

TV: James Brolin about love of work, and love of Barbra

The actor who came to fame (and won an Emmy) on the 1970s TV series “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” James Brolin, has appeared in scores of films and TV shows since, and is currently the narrator of the new Netflix sci-fi series, “Sweet Tooth.” Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Brolin, now 81, about his continued love of work, and about his 23-year marriage to singer Barbra Streisand.

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica in the new film version of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic, “Dune.” Chia Bella James/Warner Brothers

THE NEW SEASON: Film – With theaters reopening, stories are writ large once again

From the return of James Bond and “Top Gun,” to the sci-fi epic “Dune” and the musical remake of “West Side Story,” Hollywood is aiming big this fall. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with critic Elvis Mitchell about what audiences may expect to find among the season’s new offerings on screen – and if they are ready to go back into theaters.

BOOKS: Anderson Cooper on the Vanderbilt dynasty

In his new book,” CNN anchor and “60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper tells the story of the Vanderbilt family dynasty, which included his mother Gloria. Cooper’s great-great-great-grandfather, Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt, once the richest man in America, built his fortune through steamships and railroads. Cooper talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about how the wealth and privilege of this side of his family marked succeeding generations.

THE NEW SEASON: Music – New works

“Sunday Morning” looks at some of the most hotly-anticipated new albums this fall.



