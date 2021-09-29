This week on “Sunday Morning” (October 3)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Facebook

Correspondent David Pogue reports.

For more info:

“Jimi Hendrix Teapot and Box Set” by Roberto Lugo (2021). Glazed ceramic; acrylic paint on wood box. Wexler Gallery

ART: Ceramic artist Roberto Lugo’s spin on tea pots

Roberto Lugo grew up in a North Philadelphia neighborhood better known for poverty and crime than for pottery. Yet the 40-year-old artist’s ceramics, featuring the faces of his personal heroes, put a modern spin on classic tea pots. Correspondent Serena Altschul talks with Lugo, whose work is on display at some of the country’s leading museums and galleries, about how he is shaping his passion to inspire others.

For more info:



MOVIES: Daniel Craig looks beyond James Bond

After five films in which he starred as Ian Fleming’s secret agent James Bond, Daniel Craig is saying goodbye to the character with the release of “No Time to Die.” Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with Craig about playing 007, letting go, and who might follow him in the role.

To watch a trailer for “No Time to Die” click on the video player below:

For more info:

The Ramones perform at the Ritz in New York City, October 6, 1990. From left: Guitarist Johnny Ramone, drummer Marky Ramone, lead vocalist Joey Ramone, and bassist C.J. Ramone. Ebet Roberts/Redferns vis Getty Images

BOOKS: Kelefa Sanneh on the perverse charm of punk music

New Yorker writer and “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh, author of “Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres,” talks about a mixtape that changed his life at age 14, and how a Ramones concert evoked the thrill of punk music.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam



“Cloud Cuckoo Land” is the latest novel by Anthony Doerr. CBS News

BOOKS: Anthony Doerr’s latest literary epic, “Cloud Cuckoo Land”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “All the Light We Cannot See” returns with a new historical novel that spans more than 700 years. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Doerr about his lifelong love of writing, his previous bestseller’s overwhelming success, and the power of telling stories that transcend time.

For more info:

“Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Simon & Schuster), available in Hardcover, large Print, eBook and Audio formats., available via Amazon and Indiebound

anthonydoerr.com



HARTMAN: Marines



The Doobie Brothers. CBS News

MUSIC: The Doobie Brothers, still going strong

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers, who’ve been playing together for more than half a century, don’t let old resentments get in the way of a new album and tour. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with members of The Doobie Brothers – Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons and John McFee – about the band’s longevity, and about their first studio album in more than a decade, “Liberté.”

To hear “The American Dream” from The Doobie Brothers’ new album, “Liberté,” click on the video player below.

For more info:

thedoobiebrothers.com | Tour schedule

“Liberté” by The Doobie Brothers (Island Records) is available October 1



COMMENTARY: Daniel Bergmann on his autism, and a breakthrough lesson

Classified for years as “intellectually disabled,” a young man’s education, and later success, took a dramatic turn thanks to one teacher’s thoughtful instruction.



