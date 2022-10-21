This week on “Sunday Morning” (October 23)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Lewis Hamilton is seen during a practice session ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium, at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, August 26, 2022 in SPA, Belgium. REMKO DE WAAL/ANP via Getty Images

COVER STORY: Lewis Hamilton on Formula 1 racing: “It’s kind of insane”

At speeds of up to 230 m.p.h., Formula 1 racing is taking off in America, where NASCAR and Indy racers have until now led the field. Correspondent Kristine Johnson visits the Circuit of the Americas racetrack in Austin, Texas, and talks with F1 champ Lewis Hamilton about issues of increasing diversity in racing. She also meets with up-and-coming racer Logan Sargeant, and 18-year-old Chloe Chambers, one of the few females in the sport.

BOOKS: Bob Woodward on Donald Trump: “He is a threat to democracy”

Veteran Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward has collected his recorded interviews with former President Donald Trump – eight hours’ worth – into an audiobook release, “The Trump Tapes.” He talks with CBS News’ John Dickerson about Trump’s view of the presidency as a trophy, and his unsettling communications with North Korean president Kim Jong-un; and about the questions Woodward regrets not asking.

Author John Irving, whose latest novel is “The Last Chairlift.” CBS News

BOOKS: Novelist John Irving

Correspondent Rita Braver reports.

READ AN EXCERPT: “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving

New York City Park Commissioner Robert Moses is shown in 1939 with the model of the lower end of Manhattan and the bridge proposed to connect Battery Park with Brooklyn. Opponents of the $40,000,000 project favored a tunnel under the East River. Bettmann/Getty Images

CITIES: Robert Moses, the man who rebuilt New York

Urban planner Robert Moses (1888-1981) was the unelected official who single-handedly reshaped New York City and its environs with his massive public works projects – highways, bridges, tunnels and parks that redrew the map – while displacing tens of thousands whose homes stood in his way. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Robert Caro, author of the classic Moses biography “The Power Broker,” and with actor Ralph Fiennes, who plays Moses in a new play, “Straight Line Crazy.”

JUSTICE: The murder of Emmett Till

“Till” is the new film about 14-year-old Emmett Till, a Black youth from Chicago visiting Mississippi in 1955, who was abducted and murdered – a crime that helped spark the civil rights movement. In this excerpt from a September 24, 2004 “60 Minutes” report by our late colleague Ed Bradley, Till’s final days are recounted, along with the ensuing murder trial that failed to bring justice.

To watch a trailer for “Till” click on the video player below:

COMEDY: Comic Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Keeping it “fun and friendly for everyone”

One of the most successful (and least controversial) comedians working today, Gabriel Iglesias, known to his millions of fans as Fluffy, shies away from jokes about politics or religion – which leaves food, something the entertainer knows something about. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his comic inspirations; his sold-out Dodger Stadium show (now streaming on Netflix); and about indulging his lifelong passion for Volkswagens.

To watch a trailer for Fluffy’s Netflix comedy special “Stadium Fluffy,” click on the video player below:

Nathaniel Rateliff, front man of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. CBS News

MUSIC: Nathaniel Rateliff – Music on the edge

Success arrived late for 44-year-old Nathaniel Rateliff and his Denver-based band, The Night Sweats. But nothing has come easily for the rocker, or for his long-time collaborator, bass player Joseph Pope III. CBS News’ Anthony Mason talks with Rateliff about the troubles he’s surmounted on the way to his platinum record, “S.O.B.”

You can stream Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats’ 2021 album “The Future” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

“HERE COMES THE SUN”: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and “For the Birds” exhibit (Video)

Actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss turning 50, her acting career, and her lifestyle brand, Goop. Then, Martha Teichner travels to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden to experience an exhibit called “For the Birds.”

