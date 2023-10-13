This week on “Sunday Morning” (October 15)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Are attention spans getting shorter (and does it matter)?

Are attention spans getting shorter? Are you getting more distracted by multitasking on top of multitasking? Correspondent David Pogue tries to get answers from researcher Gloria Mark, author of “Attention Span,” at the same time he talks with Cornell psychology professor James Cutting AND with counselor Lauren Barnett AND her daughters about how distractive technologies are affecting our behavior, productivity and stress levels.

ALMANAC: October 15

“Sunday Morning” looks at important historical events on this date.



FLOWERS: Sunflowers in bloom

For two weeks around Labor Day, Ted and Kris Grinter’s farm in Lawrence, Kansas becomes a mecca for sunflower lovers from near and far. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with the Grinters about the thousands of visitors that come each year to admire their seemingly endless fields. He also talks with Caitlin Eckard of Powell Gardens about sunflower lore, and with Steve Kaufer (known as “Sunflower Steve”), who shows Mo how he produces some unique varieties.

NEWS: War in the Middle East

Seth Doane reports.

Director Martin Scorsese with actors Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Melinda Sue Gordon/Paramount Pictures/Apple Original Films

MOVIES: Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”: A true story of love and “real evil”

Director Martin Scorsese’s latest film is an adaptation of David Grann’s bestseller of early 20th century Oklahoma, about a scourge of suspicious deaths of members of the Osage tribe who had become fabulously wealthy because of their oil rights. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Scorsese, Grann, and with stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, about truthfully representing the Osage and the reign of terror.

To watch a trailer for “Killers of the Flower Moon” click on the video player below:

PASSAGE: In memoriam

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



NEWS: David Petraeus on Israel’s war against Hamas

CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.

HARTMAN: The Breakfast Club



Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood are releasing their first album of new Rolling Stones music in 18 years, “Hackney Diamonds.” CBS News

MUSIC: The Rolling Stones, still rocking after 60 years: “When you’ve got it, flaunt it, you know?”

“Hackney Diamonds” is the Rolling Stones’ first album of original music in 18 years – and their first since the death, in 2021, of drummer Charlie Watts. Correspondent Anthony Mason sat down with Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood to discuss their unique chemistry; reuniting with the Stones’ original bassist Bill Wyman; and what turning 80 means to Jagger and Richards.

To hear “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” from the album “Hackney Diamonds,” click on the video player below:

COMMENTARY: Yuval Noah Harari on the Hamas attack: Terrorists are “waging a war on our souls”

Historian Yuval Noah Harari, author of “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind,” says that the aim of Hamas’ attack on Israel was to destroy our trust in humanity, but that our strength and belief in democracy will overcome terror and hatred.

New York Times columnist David Brooks with CBS News’ John Dickerson. CBS News

BOOKS: David Brooks on his mission: To counter our nation’s spiritual crisis

New York Times columnist David Brooks believes it’s not naïve to trust in others, as he explains in his new book, “How to Know a Person.” His aim, he tells CBS News’ John Dickerson, is to help people divided by partisanship and social media better see and understand one another, and escape the isolation that is common in our culture. He also talks about Weave: The Social Fabric Project, a non-profit supporting those who work to weave together the social fabric in their communities.

