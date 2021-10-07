This week on “Sunday Morning” (October 10)

BROADCAST NOTE: Next week, on October 17, “Sunday Morning” will be pre-empted so that CBS Sports may bring you live NFL action from London.

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Abortion: The great divide

With abortion becoming more and more restricted in many states, and with a majority-conservative Supreme Court primed to decide on a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, access to the procedure in the future is unclear, and the return of “back-alley abortions” is feared. Correspondent Rita Braver looks at how women, civil rights proponents, doctors, and anti-abortion advocates are fighting over the viability of Roe v. Wade, and whether compromise is possible on one of the most contentious issues of today.

For more info:

Jonathan Vigliotti paraglides above Aspen, Colorado. CBS News

NATURE: Taking leaf-peeping to new heights

In Aspen, Colo., some fans of fall foliage go to extremes for a spectacular view – namely, jumping off a cliff above a sea of autumnal oranges, reds, yellows and golds. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports on paragliding in a leaf peeper’s paradise.

For more info:

Les Paul’s prototype for the Gibson Goldentop electric guitar can be yours. Estimated auction price: $100,000-150,000. CBS News

MUSIC: A “perfect rock ‘n’ roll machine”: Les Paul’s crowning achievement

One of the most influential instruments of the past century – the first approved prototype of Les Paul’s Gibson Goldtop, dubbed #1 – is going on the auction block later this month. Correspondent Anthony Mason talks with Gene Paul about the development of his father’s now-iconic electric guitar, and with Christie’s Kerry Keane about its impact on music ever since.

For more info:

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, right, with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

MUSIC: Olivia Rodrigo on “Sour,” heartbreak, and what hasn’t changed

Beginning with her smash hit single, “Drivers License,” 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo is on a run that few singer-songwriters can even dream about, with her very first album, “Sour,” debuting at #1 earlier this year. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Rodrigo about writing of heartbreak; the value of therapy; and what sudden fame hasn’t changed about her life.

You can stream Olivia Rodrigo’s album “Sour” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



Container ships sit offshore at Long Beach, Calif., October 6, 2021. Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

BUSINESSS: Broken links in the supply chain

Correspondent David Pogue reports.



HARTMAN: TBD



Billy Porter (with correspondent Seth Doane, left) in front of a mural of Porter, painted by artist Camerin “Camo” Nesbit, underneath the Fort Duquesne Bridge in Pittsburgh. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Billy Porter: “I believe in dreaming the impossible”

Actor-dancer-singer-director Billy Porter has won Tony, Emmy and Grammy Awards, and is author of a new memoir, “Unprotected.” He talks with correspondent Seth Doane about a childhood filled with years of rejection, doubt and abuse – and about how he survived and triumphed.

For more info:

“Unprotected: A Memoir” by Billy Porter (Abrams), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon and Indiebound

Follow Billy Porter on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Mystery author Louise Penny and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton have collaborated on a new thriller, “State of Terror.” Dominique Lafond and Deborah Feingold

BOOKS: Louise Penny & Hillary Rodham Clinton on their thriller collaboration

Bestselling mystery writer Louise Penny and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton forged a friendship having experienced loss – Penny, of her husband; Clinton, of an election; and together, of a beloved mutual friend. Together they’ve collaborated on a novel, “State of Terror.” Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Clinton and Penny about how co-writing the ripped-from-the-headlines conspiracy thriller during the pandemic, featuring two middle-aged female heroes, was a form of therapy for both.

For more info:

“State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press), in Hardcover, Large Print, eBook and Audio formats, available October 12 via Amazon and Indiebound

louisepenny.com

hillaryclinton.com

The BlackFly eVTOL personal aerial vehicle. BlackFly

AVIATION: Taking a flying car for a test drive

After years of development, the BlackFly personal aerial vehicle will soon be on sale. Correspondent John Blackstone set out to see how someone with no flying experience could manage behind the controls.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Clockwise from top left: From Australia/New Zealand, Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog”; from Iran, “Hit the Road”; from Japan, “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy”; from Spain, Penelope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”; from Switzerland, “The Girl and the Spider”; and from the U.S., Joaquin Phoenix in “C’mon C’mon.” Netflix; Celluloid Dreams; Film Movement; Sony Pictures Classics; Cinema Guild; Tobin Yelland/A24

MOVIES: 2021 New York Film Festival highlights (Part 1 and Part 2)

Notes on some of the most fascinating new works from the annual celebration of world cinema (running through October 10), including Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” and Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog.”

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city

“Sunday Morning” also streams on CBSN beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!