This week on “Sunday Morning” (November 29)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs: What happens now?

The latest promising advances in coronavirus vaccines are now posing more questions. Correspondent David Pogue talks with public health and manufacturing experts, medical officials and pharmaceutical representatives, in search of answers about the logistics required to safely transport an approved vaccine; who will get the first available doses; and combatting vaccine skepticism.

Artist and author Charlie Mackesy. CBS News

ART: Charlie Mackesy’s lessons in kindness

Through his whimsical sketches and his characters’ simple yet sage advice, British artist Charlie Mackesy manages to distill what’s most important about life, including kindness, empathy, perseverance and love. He talks with correspondent Seth Doane about his surprise bestseller, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

Raccoons do not have opposable thumbs; that may be what saves us. Pond5

WILDLIFE: Are we making raccoons smarter?

The black-masked critters that teach themselves how to break into trash bins are the perfect urban survivalists, and we have ourselves to thank for that. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with experts who have studied raccoons to find out what we can learn from them.

MOVIES: Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest on “Let Them All Talk”

Three remarkable actress – Academy Award-winners Meryl Streep and Dianne Wiest, and Emmy Award-winner Candice Bergen – share the screen in a new film by director Steven Soderbergh, “Let Them All Talk,” an exercise in improvisation, in which its actors were required to create the dialogue themselves. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with the trio about the rarity of starring in a major Hollywood film about three women in their 70s.

Portraits of homeless persons by Leah Denbok. Leah Denbok

ART: Portraits of the homeless

For five years 20-year-old Canadian photographer Leah Denbok has been taking photos of the homeless in Toronto, capturing their faces as well as their stories, to bring attention to their plight. Correspondent John Blackstone talks with Leah and her father, Tim, who have used her haunting photographs to raise funds for homeless charities.

Teacher, journalist and peace advocate Colman McCarthy. CBS News

EDUCATION: Peace advocate Colman McCarthy

Colman McCarthy is a true original: A golfer, former monk, Washington Post columnist, and now a teacher of peace, who has forged his own path spreading the philosophy of non-violence. Correspondent Mo Rocca sat down with McCarthy for an unforgettable conversation with an unforgettable man.

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan’s 2020 set to music

The comedian’s Thanksgiving holiday, which he shared with the same people he’s been in lockdown with since March, suggests a musical theme for this Year of COVID-19.

Actor-director George Clooney. CBS News





MOVIES: George Clooney: Down to Earth

Actor-director George Clooney returns to the world of sci-fi with his latest futuristic drama, the post-apocalyptic thriller “The Midnight Sky,” He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about shooting in Iceland; how marriage and fatherhood has changed his perspective; and does he really cut his own hair?

SCIENCE: Sharing quarantine with endangered seabirds

This summer, during the COVID-19 pandemic, three scientists studying endangered seabirds found themselves on an island off the New Hampshire coast, which they shared with thousands of terns – and no one else. New Yorker magazine contributor Kelefa Sanneh talked with Liz Craig, Aliya Caldwell and Beckley Sterns about their unique sojourn on the terns’ breeding ground at Seavey Island.

COMMENTARY: Dr. Jon LaPook on his personal pet peeves

When something irritates you, should you share it with the world? CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook reveals what pushes his buttons, and whether one should push back.



NATURE: Late autumn colors



