This week on “Sunday Morning” (November 28)

COVER STORY: Hopes and fears over a new Alzheimer’s drug

The FDA’s recent approval of a new drug, Aduhelm, to clear the formation of amyloid plaques in the brain is potentially good news for the six million Americans who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. But the approval process for Aduhelm has stirred controversy. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with experts about the clinical benefits of this new class of drugs; and with early-onset Alzheimer’s patients, including a former neurologist who enrolled in an early trial of Aduhelm.

BOOK EXCERPT: “A Tattoo On My Brain: A Neurologist’s Personal Battle Against Alzheimer’s Disease”

Dr. Daniel Gibbs writes about how, after spending his career caring for patients with Alzheimer’s, he has now moved to studying the disease from the perspective of a patient himself.

ECONOMICS: Inflation: A crash course in the economic cycle

As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic begin to wane, prices are up, because supply and demand are in an historically out-of-whack phase. Correspondent David Pogue (with an assist from the David Pogue Thespian Ensemble) illustrates the economic pressures that are affecting the prices of everything from oil to consumer goods.

A Sub-Zero refrigerator. CBS News

HOME: Cold comfort: The appeal of Sub-Zero refrigerators

Sub-Zero, founded by a former refrigerator salesman 76 years ago, produces high-end refrigerators and freezers that start at a cool $8,500. Correspondent Rita Braver visited the Sub-Zero campus in Wisconsin to find out how the company develops its products that leave many of its competitors out in the cold.

Actress Sharon Gless, author of the new memoir, “Apparently There Were Complaints.” CBS News

BOOKS: Sharon Gless: In conversation

Actress Sharon Gless, the Emmy Award-winning star of the classic cop series “Cagney & Lacey,” examines some highs – and some terrifying lows – in a new memoir, “Apparently There Were Complaints.” She talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about starting late in Hollywood; her one kiss with Rosie O’Donnell on “Queer as Folk”; and her struggles with alcoholism.

PASSAGE: In memoriam



This bristlecone pine, named “Methuselah,” is more than 4,800 years old. CBS News

NATURE: The oldest trees on Earth

The twisting bristlecone pines that have taken root high atop the remote, rocky slopes of California’s White Mountains are the longest-lived individual trees on the planet. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks into the secrets these trees can tell us about history, the climate, and our possible future.

Filmmaker John Wilson (whose quirky instructional videos don’t really teach what they’re intended to) is the host of “How To with John Wilson.” HBO

TV: John Wilson on how to become a TV sensation

New York filmmaker John Wilson, host of HBO’s critically-acclaimed series, “How To with John Wilson,” talks with “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh about creating his pseudo instructional videos that he says are like nature documentaries about contemporary life.

“How To with John Wilson” on HBO and HBO Max

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. CBS News

MUSIC: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: No looking back

She was a singer from Long Island, inspired by Liza Minnelli and coated in spandex; he was a guitarist from Cleveland. Together they are among rock’s most enduring love stories, all while selling 36 million albums, recording 15 Top 40 hits, and winning four consecutive Grammys. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about their creative partnership, their 40-year-marriage, and their latest collaboration: the upcoming stage musical, “Invincible,” a reimagining of “Romeo and Juliet” featuring their iconic rock songs.

“Sex and the City” author Candace Bushnell. CBS News

STAGE: Candace Bushnell: The “Sex and the City” author’s next chapter

New York City has inspired Candace Bushnell for decades. Now, the author of “Sex and the City” is appearing Off-Broadway in a one-woman show titled “Is There Still Sex in the City?” It traces her career from newspaper columnist to creator of an international TV hit (which has inspired a new sequel series, “And Just Like That…”). Bushnell talks with “CBS Mornings: Saturday” co-host Michelle Miller about how Carrie Bradshaw and friends changed her life – or did they?

Luke Burbank at work. CBS News

COMMENTARY: Luke Burbank: Time to go to work … in bed

The “Sunday Morning” commentator says working from home during the pandemic afforded him the luxury to join the “silent but cozy majority” who take comfort on the job to an extreme.

Washington Post book critic Ron Charles. CBS News

The Book Report: Recommendations from Washington Post critic Ron Charles (November 28)

Suggested fall fiction and non-fiction titles, on topics ranging from animals to Beatles!

CBS News/Simon & Schuster

PODCAST: “Unsung Science”

“Sunday Morning” correspondent David Pogue explores the origin stories behind some of the most mind-blowing advances in science and technology. Presented by CBS News and Simon & Schuster.

Listen to the episode, “Who Makes the Fake Languages for Hollywood?”:

