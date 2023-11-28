This week on “Sunday Morning” (November 26)

▶ Watch Video: 11/26: Sunday Morning

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

WATCH THE FULL NOVEMBER 26 BROADCAST!



COVER STORY: Fighting the good fight against ALS | Watch Video

Brian Wallach has beaten the odds after being diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease). Given six months to live, remarkably he has survived six years. During that time, he and his wife Sandra have lobbied for funds for promising drugs and treatments. Two years after first meeting Wallach in 2021, correspondent Lee Cowan revisits with him to find out how he and his grassroots organization I Am ALS helped pass a law (Act for ALS) funding more than $100 million a year for five years for various ALS initiatives, and why Wallach himself is hopeful for the future.

For more info:



ALMANAC: November 26 (Video)

“Sunday Morning” looks at important historical events on this date.



ART: The art of the gourd (Video)

A former midwife, Ithaca, N.Y. artist Graham Ottoson now births gourd art – sculptures, lamps and other objects produced from gourds. Correspondent Martha Teichner checks out some of Ottoson’s gourd-geous creations at the gallery Gourdlandia, and tries her own hand at gourd carving.

For more info:

POLITICS: Politics and the pulpit: How white evangelicals’ support of Trump is creating schisms in the Church | Watch Video

When Tim Alberta, son of a born-again Christian pastor, was growing up, the church was a sanctuary from the world of politics. Today, as a journalist, he reports on how in recent decades political ideologies have divided the church, with white evangelicals becoming embroiled by politics and their support of Donald Trump. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with Alberta, author of the new book, “The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism,” who says the white evangelical church is in crisis, which coincided with the election of Donald Trump.

For more info:

“Napoleon” director Ridley Scott (with correspondent Mark Phillips) at Les Invalides in Paris. CBS News

MOVIES: Director Ridley Scott on “Napoleon” | Watch Video

The director of such classics as “Alien,” “Blade Runner,” “Thelma & Louise ” and “Gladiator” is back with his epic “Napoleon,” starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor who conquered Europe but found defeat at Waterloo. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with the filmmaker about taking on, at age 85, one of the most controversial figures in history; the power of a storyboard; and how he really feels about never having won a best director Academy Award.

To watch a trailer for “Napoleon” click on the video link below:

For more info:

“Napoleon” is now playing exclusively in theaters, ahead of its global streaming debut on Apple TV+ | 70mm and IMAX engagements



PASSAGE: Remembering Rosalynn Carter (Video)

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



HEADLINES: More Hamas-held hostages freed, as are Palestinian prisoners (Video)

After 50 days of captivity in the Gaza Strip, 17 more hostages, taken by the terror group Hamas, were released Saturday under the temporary cease-fire the United States helped broker. Correspondent Holly Williams reports from Tel Aviv on a cathartic moment of joy for Israel, as hostages are reunited with loved ones; and on celebrations in the West Bank, where former Palestinian prisoners – freed under the same deal – were welcomed home.



COMMENTARY: Josh Seftel’s mom on artificial intelligence (Video)

Filmmaker Josh Seftel catches up with his mother, Pat, to chat about the implications of AI.

For more info:

Chaka Khan performs onstage at the 38th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, November 3, 2023. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

MUSIC: Chaka Khan: I regret “nothing” | Watch Video

Singer Chaka Khan, who started as part of the funk group Rufus, built her legacy on a string of monster hits, including “Tell Me Something Good,” “I’m Every Woman,” “I Feel for You,” and “Ain’t Nobody.” Now 70, the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee talks with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh about her friendship with Prince, her past struggles with addiction, and how her music is being discovered and celebrated by new generations.

For more info:

The end-life of many electronic products is in landfills in Africa, where they are scavenged for valuable metals. Muntaka Chasant

ENVIRONMENT: The tragic costs of e-waste and new efforts to recycle | Watch Video

According to the U.N., about 50 million tons of electronic waste (or e-waste) are produced every year, the vast majority of which winds up strewn in landfills in the global south, where people sift through the electronic debris in search of valuable metals. Correspondent Seth Doane looks at the tragic costs that occur when consumer products reach their end-of-life, and examines efforts to ramp up formal recycling and extending the life of products like smartphones.

For more info:

George Santos is sworn in as a member of the 114th Congress on January 7, 2023. The Long Island Republican had already admitted to making up parts of his resume, including his employment history, and claims that he’d graduated from college and was descended from Jewish immigrants who escaped the Nazis. CBS News

COMMENTARY: George Santos and the lesson of what happens when lying becomes a way of life | Watch Video

Journalist Mark Chiusano, author of “The Fabulist,” says the New York Republican won – and kept – his seat in Congress because the weakness of America’s institutions allowed Santos’ lies to go undetected.

For more info:



NATURE: Fall colors in New York (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday morning among the colors of fall at the Thompson Pond Preserve in Upstate New York. Videographer: Lorraine Mullins.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MUSIC: Watch the real maestro: Leonard Bernstein conducts Mahler (YouTube Video)

In his latest film, “Maestro,” director Bradley Cooper stars as legendary conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein. The Netflix film (which opens in theaters November 22) features a recreation of Bernstein leading a historic performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 in C minor, the “Resurrection Symphony.” In this archival footage of the 1973 performance, recently restored, Leonard Bernstein leads the London Symphony Orchestra in the conclusion of Mahler’s 2nd, with soprano Sheila Armstrong, mezzo-soprano Janet Baker, and the Edinburgh Festival Chorus, at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire, England. [The full performance (as well as other Bernstein recordings as conductor, pianist and composer) is available on Carnegie Hall+ in 4K Ultra High Definition with Surround Sound.]

Don’t miss Mo Rocca’s interview with Bradley Cooper about the making of “Maestro.”

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2023

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city

“Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!