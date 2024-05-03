This week on “Sunday Morning” (May 5)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: More than a decade after a stroke, Randy Travis sings again, courtesy of AI

In 2013 country singer Randy Travis suffered a massive stroke, which paralyzed his right side and damaged an area of his brain that controls speech and language. He has not quite recovered the ability to sing, but working with singer James DuPre and a computer program that creates an AI-generated version of his voice, Travis and his longtime producer Kyle Lehning have created a new song, “Where That Came From,” that captures Randy’s country heart. Lee Cowan reports.

To hear the new Randy Travis single “Where That Came From” click on the video player below:

ALMANAC: May 5

“Sunday Morning” looks back at historical events on this date.

Artist Bob Schieffer. CBS News

ARTS: Bob Schieffer’s artistic take on the news

CBS News veteran and former moderator of “Face the Nation,” Bob Schieffer has long reported from the center of politics. And now, in retirement he’s expressing his hope for America, with an exhibition of 24 original oil paintings he has created. Schieffer talks with “60 Minutes” correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi about his artistic response to the violence of the January 6th insurrection, and about the exhibition that resulted, titled “Looking for the Light.”

Exhibition: “Looking for the Light” at the American University Museum, Washington, D.C. (through May 19)

Artifacts from an Israeli music festival that was attacked by Hamas terrorists last October, and which are now on display in an exhibit called “The Nova Music Festival Exhibition: October 7th | 06:29am, the Moment Music Stood Still.” CBS News

WORLD: Remembering the October 7 attacks and “The Moment Music Stood Still”

On October 7, 2023, the “Tribe of Nova” music festival being held in southern Israel was shattered by an attack by Hamas terrorists. A new exhibit in New York City, featuring artifacts and video from that day, explores the painful outcome when a music festival celebrating peace became a target of terror. Martha Teichner reports from “The Nova Music Festival Exhibition: October 7th | 06:29am, the Moment Music Stood Still.”

Comedian, actress and memoirist Whoopi Goldberg, with correspondent Seth Doane. CBS News

BOOKS: “Bits and Pieces” of Whoopi Goldberg

At 69 years old, and after about 150 films and 17 seasons on “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg thinks there’s still part of her you do not know. She’s penned a memoir, “Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me,” which she calls a “thank you” to her late mother, Emma, and late brother, Clyde. Goldberg talks with correspondent Seth Doane about her remarkable path, from a housing project in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, to a retreat overlooking a peninsula on the island of Sardinia.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who recently left us.

Humorist A.J. Jacobs gets his Colonial-era attire right (except from the ankles down). Reed Young

BOOKS: A.J. Jacobs on “The Year of Living Constitutionally”

New York Times bestselling author and humorist A.J. Jacobs is back with another chronicle of an immersive experiment. As recounted in his new book, “The Year of Living Constitutionally,” Jacobs spent a year exploring the language and history of our nation’s founding document and amendments, sometimes with a musket in tow. He talked with CBS News’ John Dickerson about the Constitution’s balance of powers, created to protect against a tyrant; the logistics of petitioning the government; and the joys of writing with a quill pen.

Actor Tom Selleck with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

BOOKS: Tom Selleck on the future of “Blue Bloods”

The hit CBS drama “Blue Bloods” is set to end this year, but there’s been pushback on that, most notably from star Tom Selleck, who over 14 seasons has played the head of the NYPD (and the head of a very headstrong family). He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his desire to continue “Blue Bloods”; about his pioneering ’80s crime show “Magnum, P.I.,” which put him on the map (and which kept him from playing Indiana Jones); and how he got Frank Sinatra his last acting gig.

NASA’s ingenuity helicopter. NASA/JPL-Caltech

TECHNOLOGY: Ingenuity, NASA’s “little copter that could”

When NASA added a drone named Ingenuity to its Mars 2020 rover Perseverance, it expected the tiny four-pound helicopter to fly a total of five very brief missions in the thin Martian atmosphere. But Ingenuity far surpassed all expectations, and flew dozens of flights before suffering damage to its rotors in January. Correspondent David Pogue reports on how the tiny drone, created from off-the-shelf parts, continued to provide valuable data and images from the Red Planet three years into its mission.

MILEPOST: Young Kim at the Apollo, and viewer comments



NATURE: Big horn sheep in Nevada



FROM THE ARCHIVES: The rites of spring (YouTube Video)

Watch stories from the “Sunday Morning” archives about the pleasures and annoyances of the season, from bird migrations, the spring thaw, and baseball’s spring training, to gardening, spring cleaning, urban fishing in Chicago, and the dreaded “spring ahead.” [Featured: Bill Geist on the annual return of buzzards to Hinckley, Ohio (2008); a portrait of life along the Mississippi River as spring thaw commences, by Richard Threlkeld (1981); Charles Osgood on spring training with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, with baseball great Frank Howard (1998); Cynthia Bowers on professional organizers tackling spring cleaning chores (2006); Bill Geist on the Chicago tradition of urban fishing for spring smelts (1993); a gardener at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden explains to David Culhane the care of bonsai trees (1990); and Bill Geist visits the Watch Man, a Laughlin, Nevada watch salesman who must “spring forward” 20,000 timepieces for Daylight Saving Time (2000).]

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Jerry Seinfeld on comedy, directing, and Pop-Tarts (YouTube Video)

In this extended conversation with “Sunday Morning” correspondent Mo Rocca, comedian Jerry Seinfeld goes deep when talking about the precision of his approach to comedy, and how he made a fondly-remembered part of his youth – the breakfast staple Pop-Tarts – the subject of his directorial debut, the Netflix comedy “Unfrosted.”



FROM THE ARCHIVES: From 1994: A retirement home for horses

Correspondent Martha Teichner visited the Retirement Home for Horses at Mill Creek Farm, in Alachua, Fla., whose owners, Peter and Mary Gregory, provide a bucolic home for police and military horses that have finished their working careers, or elderly equines that have been abused, neglected or abandoned. And it’s not just for horses: A veritable Noah’s Ark of animals shares the grounds. Originally broadcast on “Sunday Morning” March 27, 1994.



FROM THE ARCHIVES: From 1990: Rescuing horses for adoption

Many thoroughbreds may face an unsettling future once their racing days are over. Which is why Judy Parker started an adopt-a-horse program in Florida, rescuing and caring for former race horses until they could find new homes. Correspondent Bill Geist reports. Originally broadcast on “Sunday Morning” June 10, 1990.

