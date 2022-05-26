This week on “Sunday Morning” (May 29)

Host: Jane Pauley.

Arches National Park saw a record 1.8 million visitors in 2021 – and it wasn’t even in the Top 25 most popular national parks last year. CBS News

COVER STORY: Protecting our national parks from overcrowding

Over the past decade, the number of visitors to our national parks has increased 34%, forcing many parks to require reservations, timed entry passes, and shuttle buses in order to limit crowds and traffic. This Memorial Day Weekend (one of the busiest weekends of the year), correspondent Conor Knighton looks at how some of our national parks are dealing with becoming too popular.

GUNS: Sandy Hook shooting: The unprecedented $73M settlement with gun maker

Francine and David Wheeler, whose son Ben was among the 26 students, teachers and staff killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., are one of nine families who accomplished the unthinkable: they sued Remington Arms, which recently settled the lawsuit for $73 million, the largest payout by a gun company to victims of a mass shooting. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at the legal strategy used against an industry that was viewed by many as protected from liability over gun violence.

Many McDonald’s customers have heard the phrase, “The ice cream machine isn’t working.” CBS News

DESSERT: A fix for McDonald’s soft-serve machines?

As non-working McDonald’s soft-serve ice-cream machines became a national punchline, tech startup Kytch developed a device that helped McDonald’s franchisees get their machines back online. And that’s when the fight over soft-serve began to really heat up. Correspondent David Pogue has the story of how McDonald’s ice cream machines became the center of a $900 million lawsuit.

A Q Cabin – a home that will not burn – constructed in Paradise, Calif., a town that was decimated by wildfires. CBS News

U.S.: After the Camp Fire: Rebuilding Paradise

In America nearly 50 million homes are in areas that are prone to wildfires. But residents of Paradise, Calif., who lost their homes to the devastating Camp Fire in 2018, are not giving up. Correspondent Ben Tracy looks at how the community is being reborn, using building materials that are designed not to burn.

WORLD: What can Australia’s reaction to a mass shooting teach us?

In 1996, just 12 days after 35 people were killed in a mass shooting in Port Arthur, Tasmania, the government of Australia enacted strict gun control legislation, including a ban on the sale and import of all automatic and semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, and a gun buyback program. Since then, there have been no mass shootings in Australia, and gun homicides decreased nearly 60 percent. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Australian politicians, and with a victim and gunowner, about the sweeping changes.



PASSAGE: In memoriam







HARTMAN: Taps Across America



GUNS: NRA

Robert Costa reports.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in “Elvis.” Hugh Stewart/© 2021 Warner Bros.

MOVIES: How Austin Butler became “Elvis”

Luke Burbank reports.

To watch a trailer for “Elvis” click on the video player below:

“Elvis” opens in theaters June 24

Angela Davis attends a news conference after being released on bail in advance of her 1972 trial, in San Jose, Calif. Bettmann/Getty Images

INTERVIEW: Angela Davis on her revolutionary causes

The activist, professor and writer has spent more than five decades advocating against oppression, white supremacy and police violence. Five decades after she was tried and acquitted on conspiracy, kidnapping and murder charges, Angela Davis is advocating for the abolishment of prisons. She talks with correspondent Lilia Luciano about expanding the possibilities for social change.

SCIENCE: The role of Earth’s oceans in climate change

As greenhouse gases warm the Earth, our oceans play a significant role in absorbing heat that helps regulate rising temperatures. But as our old friend, former NPR, CBS and ABC correspondent Robert Krulwich, explains in this “Sunday Morning” video essay, there is a huge price to pay for heating the oceans.

Military members place flags near headstones at Arlington National Cemetery, May 21, 2020 in Arlington, Va. Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

COMMENTARY: “Who will go for us?” Memorial Day, and honoring those who gave all

USAF Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown on honoring the sacrifices of U.S. service men and women who died protecting the freedoms we all enjoy.

“Star Wars” concept artist Colin Cantwell. Colin Cantwell

MOVIES: Colin Cantwell, designer of “Star Wars” spaceships and Death Star, dies at 90

The artist’s concept sketches and prototype models for the X-Wing, TIE fighters and the Star Destroyer, as well as the Empire’s “ultimate weapon,” helped set the aesthetic for George Lucas’ space epic.

Spider-Man was introduced in 1962 in Marvel’s “Amazing Fantasy No. 15.” A copy of that comic book was auctioned last year for $3.6 million. Marvel Comics

“HERE COMES THE SUN”: The Marvel Universe and Challenging Puzzles (Video)

Author Douglas Wolk explains the depth of the Marvel Universe to Luke Burbank. Also, Martha Teichner meets author and puzzle expert A.J. Jacobs, who illustrates his curiosity for puzzles.

