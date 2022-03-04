This week on “Sunday Morning” (March 6)

Host: Jane Pauley

HEADLINES: The latest on Russia’s attack on Ukraine

CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.



COVER STORY: Test of will

“Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel reports.



Red Cross volunteers fighting against the Spanish flu epidemic in the United States in 1918 Getty Images

CORONAVIRUS: Lessons from the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic

The Spanish influenza pandemic, which killed 675,000 Americans a century ago, is often referred to as the “forgotten flu.” Also forgotten: the lessons it might have taught us for how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at the cost, in lives, of ignoring history.

HEADLINES: Ukraine vs. Russia: A modern-day David vs. Goliath story

Correspondent Mo Rocca looks into the Biblical tale of David and Goliath, and talks with Rabbi Steve Leder about how it is evoked in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s defiant stand against Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military is attempting to crush his neighboring country.

Rabbi Steve Leder, Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Los Angeles

Actor Samuel L. Jackson, right, with “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh. CBS News

MOVIES: Samuel L. Jackson loves his job

Actor Samuel L. Jackson, nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” will receive an honorary Oscar later this month for a stellar career that includes more than 150 films. He talks with “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh about his love of popcorn movies, the business of Hollywood, and his new TV miniseries, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” based on the book by Walter Mosley.

To watch a trailer for “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” click on the video player below:

Particles of glass, polished by the sea. CBS News

ARTS: Sea glass: How trash becomes a treasure

What was once garbage – bits of glass, such as soda bottles, that have washed up on beaches – has been transformed by nature into sea glass, a precious item that is often transformed once again by humans into jewelry and decorative art. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports.

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson have collaborated on a new novel, “Run, Rose, Run.” CBS News

BOOKS: Dolly Parton and James Patterson on “Run, Rose, Run”

Two of the biggest names in their respective fields not only share a cause, but a byline. Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson talk with correspondent Lee Cowan about the novel they have co-written, “Run Rose Run”; how it corresponds to their advocacy for literacy; and how their artistic collaboration sparked a blooming friendship.

TECHNOLOGY: Social media and the information war between Ukraine and Russia

Russia was supposed to be a master of online propaganda and cyber-warfare. But in their war against Ukraine, it has been the Ukrainians who are running rings around their vastly larger opponent, using social media platforms to humiliate the invaders, inform the populace, and win support from the rest of the world. Correspondent David Pogue reports.

SCIENCE: Inside the labs of Pfizer

Correspondent Alina Cho talks with Dr. Albert Bourla, the chairman and CEO of Pfizer, about the development of his company’s coronavirus vaccine, an effort he writes about in the book “Moonshot: Inside Pfizer’s Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible.” They also discuss his feelings about COVID misinformation and vaccine hesitancy.

“HERE COMES THE SUN”: Chevy Chase and a world-famous candy store

Chevy Chase’s deadpan delivery turned him into a Hollywood heavyweight. But he’s no stranger to conflict, in both his personal and professional life. We also take you inside a New York City candy shop that dazzles the eyes and the taste buds.

