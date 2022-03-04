This week on “Sunday Morning” (March 6)

Host: Jane Pauley HEADLINES: The latest on Russia’s attack on UkraineCBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports. COVER STORY: Test of will“Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel reports. Red Cross volunteers fighting against the Spanish flu epidemic in the United States in 1918 Getty Images CORONAVIRUS: Lessons from the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemicThe Spanish influenza pandemic, which killed 675,000 Americans a century ago, is often referred to as the “forgotten flu.” Also forgotten: the lessons it might have taught us for how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at the cost, in lives, of ignoring history. For more info: John Barry, School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, Tulane University “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History” by John M. Barry (Penguin), in Trade Paperback, Large Print, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon and Indiebound Martha Lincoln, Department of Anthropology, San Francisco State University The Wayside Restaurant, Bakery & Creamery, Montpelier, Vt. Rock of Ages, East Barre, Vt. Marked by COVID HEADLINES: Ukraine vs. Russia: A modern-day David vs. Goliath storyCorrespondent Mo Rocca looks into the Biblical tale of David and Goliath, and talks with Rabbi Steve Leder about how it is evoked in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's defiant stand against Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military is attempting to crush his neighboring country. Jackson, nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," will receive an honorary Oscar later this month for a stellar career that includes more than 150 films. He talks with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about his love of popcorn movies, the business of Hollywood, and his new TV miniseries, "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," based on the book by Walter Mosley. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports. HARTMAN: TBD Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson have collaborated on a new novel, "Run, Rose, Run." CBS News BOOKS: Dolly Parton and James Patterson on "Run, Rose, Run"Two of the biggest names in their respective fields not only share a cause, but a byline. Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton and bestselling author James Patterson talk with correspondent Lee Cowan about the novel they have co-written, "Run Rose Run"; how it corresponds to their advocacy for literacy; and how their artistic collaboration sparked a blooming friendship. TECHNOLOGY: Social media and the information war between Ukraine and RussiaRussia was supposed to be a master of online propaganda and cyber-warfare. But in their war against Ukraine, it has been the Ukrainians who are running rings around their vastly larger opponent, using social media platforms to humiliate the invaders, inform the populace, and win support from the rest of the world. Correspondent David Pogue reports. SCIENCE: Inside the labs of PfizerCorrespondent Alina Cho talks with Dr. Albert Bourla, the chairman and CEO of Pfizer, about the development of his company's coronavirus vaccine, an effort he writes about in the book "Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible." They also discuss his feelings about COVID misinformation and vaccine hesitancy. COMMENTARY: TBD NATURE: TBD WEB EXCLUSIVES: THE BOOK REPORT: Recommendations from Washington Post critic Ron Charles (March 6) "HERE COMES THE SUN": Chevy Chase and a world-famous candy store "Here Comes The Sun": Chevy Chase and a world-famous candy store 21:58 Chevy Chase's deadpan delivery turned him into a Hollywood heavyweight. But he's no stranger to conflict, in both his personal and professional life. We also take you inside a New York City candy shop that dazzles the eyes and the taste buds. The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison. 