This week on “Sunday Morning” (March 28)

COVER STORY: Gay priests: Breaking the silence

It’s believed that a significant percentage of Catholic persists are living closeted lives, despite the Church’s teachings that acting on homosexual desires is a sin. Correspondent Seth Doane examines the Vatican’s wish that gay priests keep silent about their sexual identity, and talks with a Wisconsin priest – one of just 10 openly gay priests in the U.S. – who was welcomed by his congregation after coming out.

MEDIA: 1974, when L.A. became the center of popular culture

It was a time when the worlds of movies, television and music were transformed by a creative explosion centered in Los Angeles. Ronald Brownstein, author of “Rock Me on the Water,” talks with correspondent John Blackstone about the year Los Angeles transformed both entertainment and politics. Blackstone also talks with singer-songwriter Jackson Browne about creative collaborations in the mid-1970s that fostered a unique period in pop culture history.

FOOD: Chicken soup: The story of “Jewish penicillin”

For centuries chicken soup has been prescribed by grandmothers and doctors alike for all manner of ailments, but many believe there really is evidence to support the prescription. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with food historian and cookbook author Joan Nathan, and with New York’s 2nd Ave. Deli owner Jack Lebewohl and executive chef David Teyf about the universal love for chicken soup.

MOVIES: Leslie Odom Jr.: “I want to do all the things that no one would let me dare do”

A Tony Award-winner for the musical “Hamilton,” Leslie Odom Jr. has now earned two Academy Award nominations for the drama “One Night in Miami,” in which he plays famed singer Sam Cooke. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Odom about his remarkable career, from his teenage debut in Broadway’s “Rent,” to the possibilities that have opened up since his role as Aaron Burr in the groundbreaking “Hamilton.”

POLITICS: Sen. Tammy Duckworth on striving for “that more perfect union”

The daughter of an American service member and a Thai mother, Tammy Duckworth discovered her love of flying as a U.S. Army National Guard helicopter pilot. Duckworth talked with CBS News Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes about her new memoir, “Every Day Is a Gift”, which tells of her life’s missions – from being wounded in Iraq to becoming a U.S. Senator and mother – and never losing the passion of a patriot.

MOVIES: Brenda Vaccaro is having a good time

Tony- and Oscar-nominated actress Brenda Vaccaro is known for her roles in such films as “Midnight Cowboy” and “Jacqueline Susann’s Once Is Not Enough,” and for her many performances on TV and Broadway. But after this interview with correspondent Mo Rocca, she may be known for a lot more.

CULTURE: Reconsidering the art of controversial artists

As more and more artists, comedians, writers, musicians and filmmakers are revealed to have said or done terrible or morally questionable things, we may be forced to reconsider their creative work in light of their behavior. But does their art deserve to be cancelled? Correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with academics and critics to debate the punishment that comes from calling out artists.

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan: Take a hike!

The comedian (who would not be mistaken for an outdoorsman) doesn’t understand why hiking is considered exercise.

THE BOOK REPORT: Reviews from Ron Charles (March 28)

The Washington Post book critic highlights new fiction and non-fiction titles.

