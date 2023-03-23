This week on “Sunday Morning” (March 26)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Lee Cowan



COVER STORY: Art repatriation: Fighting traffickers in an illicit global trade

New York City assistant district attorney Matthew Bogdanos has been employing his detective skills and prosecutorial powers to target those who traffic and trade in stolen art and antiquities. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Bogdanos about how his and other offices have restored hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of treasures to their rightful owners; the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Andrea Bayer about how the museum is cooperating with officials to bring transparency to its collections; and with Paolo Salvatori, who commands the archaeology section of art police at Italy’s Carabinieri.

SCHOOLS: COVID’s education crisis – A lost generation?

Students who were forced into remote learning because of the pandemic lost valuable time in class; one nationwide study shows reading skills have dropped to their lowest point in 30 years. With the added personal toll from COVID, this generation is facing a crisis of stunted learning and emotional turmoil. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with educators about what can be done.

Phil and Don Everly recording at the Warner Brothers studio in Hollywood, 1963. Keystone/Getty Images

MUSIC: “Hey Doll Baby”: Revisiting the Everly Brothers’ enduring harmonies

The Everly Brothers helped create rock ‘n’ roll, and inspired countless artists, from The Beatles to Tom Petty. Now, a new album, “Hey Doll Baby,” features rare and remastered tracks, compiled by two of Don and Phil Everly’s children and produced by Petty’s daughter. They talk with correspondent John Blackstone about how the duo’s music has been cherished by generations.

Girls compete in the Minnesota State Wrestling Championships. CBS News

SPORTS: The rise in girls’ wrestling

Girls wrestling has been called the fastest-growing high school sport in the country. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with young athletes who are finding their power and earning respect on the mat; and with Sally Roberts, a former wrestling champion and CEO of the advocacy organization Wrestle Like a Girl.

The cast for the 50th season of the CBS daytime series “The Young and the Restless.” Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

TV: “The Young and the Restless” at 50: Still young at heart

For the past half-century Genoa City, Wisconsin, has been the setting for high drama in “The Young and the Restless,” making it TV’s most-watched soap opera. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with the stars and executive producer of “Y&R,” about some of the most cherished aspects of the show, from its characters’ marital gyrations and genre traditions, to its theme music.

“The Young and the Restless” on CBS, and streaming via Paramount+



PASSAGE: In memoriam



Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

POLITICS: Why TikTok faces bans In the U.S.

Every day about 150 million Americans use TikTok, a social media app that was developed in China. And that has security experts and lawmakers worried, because of how user data might be accessed by the Chinese Communist Party. Correspondent David Pogue looks at why plans to limit (or ban outright) TikTok are being debated – and how far they might go.

Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz with actor Owen Wilson, at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. CBS News

MOVIES: Owen Wilson

Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz reports.

To watch a trailer for “Paint,” click on the video player below:

“Paint” opens in theaters April 7

Hammer Museum at UCLA, Los Angeles

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). CBS News

POLITICS: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Correspondent Martha Teichner reports.

A view of an exhibition of photographs by the German couple Bernd and Hilla Becher. CBS News

ART: Industrial art – The photographs of Bernd and Hilla Becher

To photographers Bernd and Hilla Becher, the rapidly vanishing industrial architecture of Western Europe and North America were works of art. The German couple’s documentary images of transmission towers, gas tanks, blast furnaces and smokestacks – structures that signified the end of an industrial era – are being celebrated in a comprehensive retrospective now at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Lee Cowan offers us a tour.

Exhibition: Bernd & Hilla Becher, at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (through April 2)

Exhibition Catalogue: Bernd & Hilla Becher (Metropolitan Museum of Art), in Hardcover

Artnet: Bernd & Hilla Becher

“Water Towers, USA, 1974-1983,” and “Gas Tanks, 1963-1992” © Estate Bernd & Hilla Becher, represented by Max Becher; courtesy Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur – Bernd and Hilla Becher Archive, Cologne.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

“HERE COMES THE SUN”: Harrison Ford, and the National Comedy Center (Video)Actor Harrison Ford sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to discuss his current and upcoming projects, including “1923” on Paramount+. Then, Jim Axelrod heads to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York, to view the archive named in comedian Carl Reiner’s honor.



