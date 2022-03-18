This week on “Sunday Morning” (March 20)

Host: Jane Pauley HEADLINES: The latest news from Ukraine Smoke rises from a Russian tank destroyed by Ukrainian forces in Lugansk region, February 26, 2022. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images HEADLINES: Why Russia’s tank war stalled in UkraineAs the Russian invasion enters its fourth week, Ukrainian resistance has so far foiled Vladimir Putin’s plan to take the capital of Kyiv with a lightning strike using his vaunted tank army. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of CENTCOM, about why Russia’s tanks have failed – and what it means for Ukraine going forward. For more info: General Kenneth Frank McKenzie, Jr., Commander, U.S. Central Command Complete CBS News coverage: Ukraine in turmoil COVER STORY: The plight of Ukrainians fleeing Putin’s warThree million people have left Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, creating a refugee crisis that the world is scrambling to address. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at what Ukraine’s refugees are facing beyond their country’s borders, and how the current situation compares to past refugee movements. Want to help people in Ukraine? Here are ways to donate (CBS Moneywatch) For more info: International Rescue Committee Follow the International Rescue Committee on Twitter and Instagram Follow IRC president & CEP David Miliband on Twitter United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) HIAS Photographer David Turnley A gasoline pump at an Exxon station in Washington, D.C., March 13, 2022. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images MONEY: What makes gas prices go up and down?Last week U.S. gas prices hit a record high, which adds to the cost of just about everything we buy. But is the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and the U.S. ban on Russian oil – to blame? Not entirely, correspondent David Pogue learns, as he checks with experts, including a gas station manager, about what accounts for price volatility at the gas pump. For more info: Jason Bordoff, director, Center on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University Gas Buddy app Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing as a nominee for U.S. Circuit Judge at the District of Columbia Circuit, April 28, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images WASHINGTON: Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?The highly-esteemed Circuit Court of Appeals judge, nominated by President Biden for the Supreme Court, stands just five feet one inch tall, and is poised to knock down one more barrier. “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with longtime friends of Ketanji Brown Jackson, who explain why they believe Jackson’s nomination (if confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court) is a testament to her brilliance and passion for the law. For more info: Ketanji Brown Jackson, District of Columbia Circuit, U.S. Court of Appeals Antoinette Coakley, professor, Northeastern University School of Law Lisa Fairfax, professor, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School Nina Simmons, Washton & Gitto Stephen Rosenthal, Podhurst Orseck Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (whitehouse.gov) Harvard Library At New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, director-writer James Lapin, actors Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin, and correspondent Mo Rocca observe a study of George Seurat’s “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte” – the inspiration for the Broadway musical “Sunday in the Park with George.” CBS News BROADWAY: “Putting It Together”: An ode to the art of making artDirector James Lapine’s New York Times bestselling book chronicles the creation of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical, “Sunday in the Park with George.” Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Lapine, the show’s director and book writer, and with original stars Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters, to connect the dots of how this musical exploration of an Impressionist painting broke new ground for a Broadway musical. HEALTH: The pandemic's mental health falloutUnresolved grief is just one aspect of how COVID-19 has created widespread mental health suffering – a second pandemic, as it were. Particularly affected are children: More than 140,000 of them have lost a parent or a caregiver. Correspondent Susan Spencer looks at some of the psychological scars from COVID, and what steps are being taken to address them. 

For more info: The Children's Village Arthur Evans, Jr., Ph.D., CEO and executive vice president, American Psychological Association Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of public instruction, California Department of Education For more info: The Children’s Village Arthur Evans, Jr., Ph.D., CEO and executive vice president, American Psychological Association Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of public instruction, California Department of Education STEAM Symposium Actress Sandra Bullock with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News MOVIES: Why Sandra Bullock is taking a pause from moviesThe Oscar-winning actress has starred in more than four dozen movies, but she says her latest, the comic adventure “The Lost City,” will be her last for a while. Sandra Bullock talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her movie, her Austin café, and why she’s stepping away from in front of the camera. PREVIEW: Sandra Bullock on why she’s taking a break from acting To watch a trailer for “The Lost City,” click on the video player below: For more info: “The Lost City” opens in theaters March 25 Walton’s Fancy and Staple, Austin COMMENTARY: Mo Rocca on one of the joys of springWith the new season upon us, the “Sunday Morning” correspondent reflects on a childhood lesson about nurturing. CBS News correspondent John Dickerson with pianist Jeremy Denk. CBS News MUSIC: Pianist Jeremy Denk on the rigors of practiceCBS News correspondent John Dickerson sits down with the acclaimed classical pianist Jeremy Denk, recipient of a so-called MacArthur “genius” grant, to talk about Denk’s new book, “Every Good Boy Does Fine,” in which the performer professes love for what many music students actually hate: practice. For more info: “Every Good Boy Does Fine: A Love Story, in Music Lessons” by Jeremy Denk (Random House), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon and Indiebound jeremydenk.com Bing Concert Hall, Stamford, Calif. Jacobs School of Music, Indiana University Bloomington Indiana University Archives Oberlin Conservatory of Music, Oberlin, Ohio Thanks to the family of photographer Louis Ouzer, and the Sibley Music Collection, Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester New Mexico State University Library Archives & Special Collections “At Home with Music” video footage courtesy of Joshua Bell, Inc., Park Avenue Artists, and Dramatic Forces NATURE: TBD WEB EXCLUSIVES: “The Godfather”: The 50th anniversary 53 photos GALLERY: “The Godfather: – The 50th anniversaryA timeless landmark of American film, Francis Ford Coppola’s explosive drama of a mob family, which premiered in March 1972, was an offer no moviegoer could refuse. WEB EXCLUSIVES: "The Godfather": The 50th anniversary 53 photos GALLERY: "The Godfather: – The 50th anniversaryA timeless landmark of American film, Francis Ford Coppola's explosive drama of a mob family, which premiered in March 1972, was an offer no moviegoer could refuse. 

CBSNews.com's David Morgan looks at the making of the classic film, and at its legacy. For more info: "The Godfather" 50th Trilogy available on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray and Digital March 22 (Official website) The Godfather Wiki "The Godfather Family Album" by Steve Schapiro, edited by Paul Duncan (Taschen) "Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli: The Epic Story of the Making of 'The Godfather'" by Mark Seal (Simon & Schuster) "The Annotated Godfather Screenplay" by Jenny M. Jones (Black Dog & Leventhal) "HERE COMES THE SUN": Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and Joseph YoakumSarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have waited patiently to finish a play they started working on two years ago. We also have a story on the often unheralded artist Joseph Yoakum, whose backstory is as colorful as his work. 