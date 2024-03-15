This week on “Sunday Morning” (March 17)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Haiti turmoil

Martha Teichner reports.



ALMANAC: March 17

“Sunday Morning” looks back at historical events on this date.

ARTS: Thomas Dambo’s magical troll art

The Danish recycle artist Thomas Dambo uses reclaimed wood and scraps from landfills to create giant works of art depicting trolls – magical creatures that he has installed in 17 countries. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Dambo about his creation depicting Oscar the Bird King, hidden in the woods of Vashon Island near Seattle, and how his sculptures blend in with the natural world.

For more info:



HISTORY: The pride of the Irish

The story of Ireland has been a history of emigration, with millions having left the island to escape famine or to search for opportunity. EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin, traces the contributions that Irish descendants continue to make across the globe in a wide range of fields. As we mark St. Patrick’s Day, correspondent Conor Knighton celebrates the Irish diaspora, and explores his own ancestors with a genealogist at the Irish Family History Centre.

For more info:

A scene from the Broadway musical “The Notebook,” adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel. Julieta Cervantes

STAGE: “The Notebook”: Turning the bestselling romance into a Broadway musical

In 1996 Nicholas Sparks’ romantic novel “The Notebook” became a bestseller. Eight years later it was adapted to a classic movie starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. And the love story that was “a song, a dream, a whisper,” is now a Broadway musical. Correspondent David Pogue talks with Sparks and with members of the creative team that turned his book into a show that is already causing considerable audience joy and weeping.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Koi carp are bred to create their distinctive markings. CBS News

WORLD: Koi: “Swimming jewels”

Koi carp are loved and admired for their size and bright markings and not just in Japan; breeders exported nearly $50 million worth of koi last year, with America the second-largest importer of koi in the world. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer visits a fish beauty pageant of sorts at the All Japan Koi Show in Tokyo, and talks with fish breeders and aficionados about the charisma of koi.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



On the set of “Jeopardy!” with host Ken Jennings and correspondent Luke Burbank. CBS News

TV: The answer is: Who is Ken Jennings?

He was an all-time “Jeopardy!” champion who is now host of the venerable game show that is marking its 60th year on the air. Correspondent Luke Burbank puts the questions to Ken Jennings about how he trained as a contestant, and what it means to him to succeed the late Alex Trebek.

For more info:

Artwork at the Freedom Monument Sculpture Park in Montgomery, Alabama. CBS News

ARTS: An Alabama sculpture park evokes the painful history of slavery

In Montgomery, Alabama, a long-neglected plot of land, wedged between a maze of train tracks and the river, has been transformed into the Freedom Monument Sculpture Park – 17 acres filled with nearly 50 sculptures by world-famous artists like Kehinde Wiley, Hank Willis Thomas, Simone Leigh and Rose B. Simpson. It’s the latest installation by the Equal Justice Initiative to evoke the history and repercussions of slavery in America. Correspondent Mark Whitaker reports.

For more info:

Christine Blasey Ford talks about her memoir, “One Way Back.” CBS News

BOOKS: “One Way Back”: Christine Blasey Ford on speaking out, death threats, and life after the Kavanaugh hearings

In 2018, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a university professor and mother of two, accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a party while both were in high school. After her televised testimony, the allegations stirred a hornet’s nest of controversy, and brought death threats to Ford and her family. Now, Ford has written a memoir, “One Way Back,” about her experience speaking out. She talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the costs of going public, and how she hopes others will find strength to follow her example.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on being a bourbon aficionado

The comedian, a longtime beer guy, is new to the enjoyment of hard liquor, and finds it helps him forget his five kids.

For more info:





NATURE: Florida beach

For more info:

Little Talbot Island State Park, Jacksonville, Florida





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2024

A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city

“Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!