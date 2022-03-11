This week on “Sunday Morning” (March 13)

Host: Jane Pauley

HEADLINES: The latest from Ukraine

Correspondent Charlie D’Agata reports.



COVER STORY: The war as Russians see it

With the clampdown on independent news and social media within Russia, Vladimir Putin is restricting what Russian citizens can see from Ukraine. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports on the propaganda and misinformation that is painting a false picture of the war being waged by the Kremlin.

Russian police officers detain a man during an unsanctioned protest rally against the military invasion of Ukraine, March 6, 2022 in Moscow. The Kremlin has instructed schools and media not to call it a “war,” instead mandating “special peacekeeping operation.” Using such terms as “invasion” or “attack” to describe Russia’s campaign will cause that country’s internet censor board to block websites. Epsilon/Getty Images

HEADLINES: Protesters in Russia risk arrest to speak out against war

Since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, more than 13,000 Russians protesting in the streets have been arrested. Correspondent David Pogue talks with a young woman detained for demonstrating against the war; and with a former Parliament Member, forced to leave the country, who describes Putin’s efforts to eradicate dissent.

It’s Purim, which means it’s time for some hamantaschen! CBS News

FOOD: Hamantaschen, a cookie bursting with history

Hamantaschen, a triangular-shaped cookie served during the Jewish holiday of Purim, celebrates the spirit of resilience. Correspondent Faith Salie bites into the history of this treat, and of how it came to be associated with the Biblical tale of Esther – and a notorious villain.

For more info:

Actress, writer, producer and director Amy Poehler with correspondent Luke Burbank. CBS News

TV: Amy Poehler on the hard work of comedy

Ever since she was a child growing up in Burlington, Mass., Amy Poehler knew she liked making people laugh. And she’s become very good at it – as a member of the Second City improv troupe, a cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” and the star of “Parks & Recreation.” The actress and producer talked with correspondent Luke Burbank about her comedy career, including her latest project: directing the documentary “Lucy and Desi.”

To watch a trailer for the documentary “Lucy and Desi,” click on the video player below:

For more info:



“Lucy and Desi” now available on Amazon Prime

Correspondent Rita Braver with actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein, joined by Charlie. CBS News

BOOKS: Harvey Fierstein on “I Was Better Last Night”

Tony Award-winning actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein recounts his life as a performer in his new memoir, “I Was Better Last Night.” He talks with correspondent Rita Braver about coming out as gay as a teen; his roles in the Broadway shows “Torch Song Trilogy,” “La Cage aux Folles,” “Hairspray” and “Fiddler on the Roof”; and overcoming a serious drinking problem.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam



Musician Keith Richards, with correspondent Anthony Mason. CBS News

MUSIC: Keith Richards on the Rolling Stones and a solo reunion

The guitarist of The Rolling Stones, and frontman of Keith Richards & the X-Pensive Winos, talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about his solo career; writing new music with Mick Jagger; the passing of the Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts; and how he kicked his most persistent addiction.

To hear Keith Richards perform “Demon,” from the remastered “Main Offender,” click on the player below:

For more info:



HARTMAN: Pep talks



Actor Will Smith, an Oscar nominee for “King Richard.” CBS News

MOVIES: Will Smith on building a legacy

Global superstar Will Smith, nominated for an Oscar for his performance in “King Richard,” sits down with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King to talk about his inspiring life’s journey – from his complicated relationship with a disciplinarian father, to his early years as a rapper and TV star in “Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” to becoming a big-screen box office champion.

For more info:

“King Richard” now playing in theatres and available On Demand

“Will” by Will Smith with Mark Manson (Penguin), in Hardcover, Large Print Trade paperback, Spanish Trade paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon and Indiebound

Follow Will Smith on Twitter and Instagram



MILEPOST: Explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship found

Last week archeologists discovered the wreck of Endurance, the vessel from Ernest Shackleton’s fabled Antarctic expedition of over a century ago, nearly two miles below the surface of the icy Weddell Sea. Jane Pauley reports.



EDUCATION: Taking the masks off: Schools look beyond COVID

Pandemic protocols and remote learning have taken their toll on teachers, students and parents. As masks start coming off in classrooms across the country, correspondent Martha Teichner looks at whether schools can truly get back to normal – and how to measure collateral damage from the battle to educate kids during COVID.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

THE BOOK REPORT: New fiction and non-fiction titles

Recommendations by Washington Post book reviewer Ron Charles.



“HERE COMES THE SUN”: Fran Lebowitz and Ritchie Torres

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.



DVR Alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city

“Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!