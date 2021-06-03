This week on “Sunday Morning” (June 6)

Host: Jane Pauley

In our special edition June 6, “Sunday Morning” explores issues of policing in America and around the world.

Protesters confront police near the 3rd Precinct station house on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, two days after George Floyd was killed when his neck was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer. The killing, caught on video, sparked riots across Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and protests demanding justice around the world. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

COVER STORY: Rebuilding the public’s trust in the police

“Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel sits down with police officers from across the country for a street-level view of the issues they face, from anti-police sentiment and the pressures of an arduous work environment, to the price paid by all officers for the actions of bad cops, and learns how one group of officers in Charleston, S.C., is working to strengthen community ties.

WORLD: What lessons do police in Europe have for American cops?

Compared to police in Europe, U.S. police are more quick to use deadly force, and in turn they kill far more people per officer than law enforcement in Europe. Correspondent Seth Doane looks at how the approaches differ.

COMMENTARY: Without accountability, deaths at the hands of police will continue

Mona Hardin, whose son, Ronald Greene, was killed by Louisiana police, says change will not come until justice is served against police violence.

Instead of sending armed police officers, 911 dispatchers in San Francisco can now send teams of paramedics, mental health professionals and counselors from the city’s fire and health departments in response to psychiatric and behavioral crises calls. CBS News

U.S.: Answering the call: Changing how 911 responds to mental health crises

With its new Street Crisis Response program, San Francisco hopes to lower potentially fatal confrontations between police officers and those undergoing mental health or behavioral crises. Correspondent John Blackstone talks with members of the team, and with Mayor London Breed, about the goals of the new initiative.

HARTMAN: A cop’s most disarming weapon: compassion

Correspondent Steve Hartman revisits some of his most memorable stories about police officers who wear their badges over a loving heart.



COMMENTARY: Killed in the line of duty

Emilio J. Miyares, national president of Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), remembers the families and friends of law enforcement officers who are killed for doing their job.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Bill Bratton on police reform: “One cop can effectively improve the image of the profession, or destroy it”

Throughout his five-decade career, Bill Bratton, former police commissioner in New York City, Boston and Los Angeles, has been an architect of modern policing in America, instituting reforms that lowered crime and bolstered the bond between the public and the men and women who serve and protect. Now, he fears much of what he helped create is crumbling. Yet, he tells correspondent Mark Whitaker, he has reasons to believe positive change remains possible.

Police officers in Tokyo. CBS News

WORLD: Walking the beat in Japan, a “heaven for cops”

Japan’s low crime rate may be traced in part to its homogenous society and gun-free culture, but also to the ways in which its police have pushed the envelope on community relations. Correspondent Lucy Craft went on patrol with Tokyo’s ubiquitous and helpful police officers, whose guns remain holstered, and whose job includes everything from listening to marital spats, to operating the world’s largest lost-and-found.

SMALL TOWN: Cop on the beat, and the pulpit

Edgar Rodriguez wears two hats, as both a police chief and a pastor in Moville, Iowa. He tells correspondent Lee Cowan that he sees being a police officer as an extension of his ministry, and that he does not believe in lost causes.

NATURE: Wild horses in South Dakota

“Sunday Morning” takes us to the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary near Hot Springs, South Dakota.

Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, Hot Springs, S.D.

