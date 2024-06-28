This week on “Sunday Morning” (June 30)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Post-presidential debate

CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.



ALMANAC: June 30

“Sunday Morning” looks back at historical events on this date.

BOOKS: The timeless fashion style of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy

From the moment she first began appearing at the side of John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette, a fashion industry publicist, became one of the most photographed women in the world. Correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with Sunita Kumar Nair, author of “CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion,” and with Washington Post columnist Robin Givhan, about the impact that Bessette’s personal style continues to have 25 years following her death.

HISTORY: Why learning about the past should never become a thing of the past

At a time when educators may face restrictions on what they can teach, a contest sponsored by the non-profit organization National History Day offers students in grades 6-12 the opportunity to explore significant topics of history. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with some of the young people using writing, performance art and documentary filmmaking to tell stories of the past that resonate today, proving that history never gets old.

Victor Montalvo (a.k.a. B-Boy Victor) will be representing the United States at this year’s Paris Olympic Games in the breaking competition. CBS News

SPORTS: “Breaking News”: Breaking, the newest Olympic sport

Breaking (or breakdancing), an acrobatic dance style with its roots in New York’s hip hop culture, is making its Olympic debut in this year’s Summer Games in Paris. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Victor Montalvo (a.k.a. B-Boy Victor), who will be competing for breaking gold; and with founding members of the b-boy group New York City Breakers, who came up with some of the sport’s original moves in the Bronx back in the late 1970s and early ’80s.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Supreme Court justices pose for an official portrait on Friday, Oct 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

JUSTICE: The ethical quandary facing the Supreme Court (and America)

Polls show Americans’ trust in the Supreme Court has never been lower, especially in light of ethical lapses that lead observers to question the impartiality of justices. Correspondent David Pogue talks with experts who explain why initiatives at the nation’s highest court — from a code of ethics to term limits to the nuclear option of impeachment — are unlikely to restore respect and trust in SCOTUS any time soon.

HARTMAN: Vacationland



A self-portrait taken by Paul McCartney during The Beatles’ first trip to America, as featured in the book, “1964: Eyes of the Storm.” Paul McCartney/Liveright

ART: Rediscovering the photographs of Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney recently uncovered photographs he’d thought were lost – ones he took during The Beatles’ first tour of America in 1964. The pictures – candid shots from the vantage point of newly-anointed superstars – are the basis of the book, “1964: Eyes of the Storm,” and an exhibition currently on view at the Brooklyn Museum. Correspondent Anthony Mason gets a private tour with McCartney, who talks about documenting the astonishing welcome that the “lads from Liverpool” received in the U.S. (This story was originally broadcast on June 18, 2023.)

The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney launches Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea, Feb. 3, 2024. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau, U.S. Navy

WORLD: USS Carney returns from a Middle East deployment like no other

For the crew of the USS Carney, the war between Israel and Hamas turned a routine seven-month deployment to the Middle East into a fight against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who launched drones and missiles in support of Hamas. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with commanders of the destroyer that patrolled the Red Sea, defending commercial ships transiting to and from the Suez Canal.

COMMENTARY: How old is too old?

CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook reports.



COMMENTARY: Chip Reid on addressing the long-term mental health of U.S. service members

The former CBS News journalist and author of “Battle Scars” talks about the ever-present stresses that American military personnel face serving overseas, and how PTSD need not be permanent.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2024

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

“Sunday Morning” correspondent Mo Rocca and actress Candice Bergen. 92nd Street Y

LIVE TALKS: Mo Rocca in Conversation with Candice Bergen

The “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent talks with Emmy Award-winning actress Candice Bergen about her career, and also discuss Rocca’s new book, “Roctogenarians: Late in Life Debuts, Comebacks, and Triumphs,” at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on July 15.

