This week on “Sunday Morning” (June 26)

COVER STORY: Studying the causes and effects of long COVID

More than two years into the pandemic, researchers still have few answers about why as many as 1-in-5 adults infected with COVID have experienced a symptom suggestive of long-term effects. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook talks with doctors looking at ways to diagnose and treat patients with long-COVID; and with patients who are striving to get back to their pre-COVID health.

For the first time since Henri Matisse created his 1911 painting “The Red Studio,” almost all the works depicted in the painting have been reunited, in an exhibit at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. CBS News

ART: Recreating Matisse’s “Red Studio”

Henri Matisse’s landmark painting “The Red Studio” documented the artworks displayed in his workspace just outside Paris as it existed in 1911. For the first time since then, almost all the individual pieces depicted in his painting have been reunited for an installation at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.

Chris Willson purchased this ex-cruise liner for roughly $800,000 on Craigslist. CBS News

DYI: Restoring a cruise ship with a storied past

Built in the 1950s to carry tourists on day trips from the German port of Hamburg, the cruise ship looked bound for the scrap heap, until Chris Willson found the Aurora for sale on Craigslist. Today, his 293-foot ship (which once played a Bond villain’s yacht) is parked in Stockton, Calif., surrounded by blueberry fields, and is being carefully restored. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.

Toto’s Steve Lukather, Joseph Williams and David Paich. CBS News

MUSIC: Toto on the many lives of “Africa”

Since 1982 the song “Africa” has become a worldwide sensation – one of a string of hits that Toto has had over the last 40+ years. The band’s founding members Steve Lukather and David Paich, along with longtime singer Joseph Williams – serious musicians who don’t take themselves too seriously – talk with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about a song that was almost dropped, and how Toto has continued to hold the line and supply the love.

To watch the official music video of “Africa” (because you can’t hear the song too many times), click on the player below:

The Hautman brothers: Joe, Jim and Bob. CBS News

ART: A true duck dynasty: Wildlife artists Jim, Robert and Joe Hautman

For his paintings of waterfowl, artist Jim Hautman has won the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual duck stamp contest a record six times. Close behind are his brothers, Joe Hautman (five-time winner) and Robert Hautman (three-time winner). Correspondent Conor Knighton talked to the self-taught artists about the siblings’ artistic rivalry.

Jazz singer Peggy Lee performs in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the late 1950s. Diamond Images/Getty Images

SUNDAY’S BEST: The cool power of Peggy Lee

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Peggy Lee (1920-2002), known for such hits as “Fever” and “Is That All There Is,” demonstrated an alluring command over an audience with her sultry voice and precise stagecraft. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Peter Richmond and with Lee’s granddaughter, Holly Foster-Wells, about the singer’s artistry, and her rise from a painful childhood in North Dakota, to becoming a leading writer and vocalist of jazz, pop and torch songs. (This story was originally broadcast on February 6, 2022.)

Julian Shapiro Barnum interviews kids for the popular online program, “Recess Therapy.” “Recess Therapy”

VIDEO: “Recess Therapy,” where little kids answer big questions

What is on the minds of kids ages 2-8? Armed with a microphone, Julian Shapiro Barnum finds out in his viral online series “Recess Therapy,” in which children discuss such weighty issues as climate change, money, and peeing in your pants. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with Shapiro Barnum about why kids still say the darndest things.

COMMENTARY: David Sedaris on coming out, all over again

The humorist has some thoughts about the term “queer” and how people today (or perhaps just humanities professors) identify themselves.

Trees are an essential element in the design of Azulik uh May, an artists’ community, gallery and home in the jungle near Tulum, Mexico. CBS News

ARCHITECTURE: The whimsical, living architecture of Tulum, Mexico

In Tulum, Mexico, the self-taught architect Roth created one of the area’s most popular resorts, the Azulik, and a nearby artists’ community, which were designed to incorporate the evolving natural world. Correspondent Manuel Bojorquez take “Sunday Morning” on a tour.

“HERE COMES THE SUN”: Journalist and author Katy Tur and artist Joan Mitchell (Video)

Journalist and author Katy Tur sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss her upbringing and her new memoir, “Rough Draft.” Also, a new exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Art celebrates the life of abstract artist Joan Mitchell.

