This week on “Sunday Morning” (June 16)

COVER STORY: A search for a biological father, and the surprise of a lifetime

A DNA test that Matt Katz took to answer questions about his ancestry only stirred more mysteries. The investigative journalist dug into a past replete with family secrets and early fertility treatments, and turned his journey into a podcast, “Inconceivable Truth.” He talked with correspondent Lee Cowan about finding new family while searching for his own origins.

ALMANAC: June 16

“Sunday Morning” looks back at historical events on this date.

MUSIC: Luke Combs on his new album “Fathers & Sons”

In less than a decade, Luke Combs has topped Billboard’s country airplay chart 17 times, and was named Entertainer of the Year twice by the Country Music Association. He talks with “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh about his latest album, “Fathers & Sons,” which was inspired by his two young sons, and was also an opportunity to pay tribute to his father, Chester Combs.

To hear Luke Combs’ single “The Man He Sees in Me,” from his album “Fathers & Sons,” click on the video player below:

Jonathan Bailey, star of “Bridgerton” and “Fellow Travelers.” CBS News

TV: Jonathan Bailey on his on-screen chemistry in “Bridgerton,” “Fellow Travelers”

Heartthrob Jonathan Bailey seems to have mastered the art of on-screen romance, from the Regency bodice-ripper “Bridgerton,” to the fictional love affair between closeted Capitol Hill staffers at the height of McCarthyism in “Fellow Travelers.” Correspondent Michelle Miller talks with the openly gay actor about his roles on stage and screen, and his desire to be “completely authentic.”

PASSAGE: In memoriam

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2024

BOOKS: Dr. Anthony Fauci on pandemics, partisan critics, and “the psyche of the country”

There are millions today who owe their lives to the work of the man who devoted his career to public health. But in recent years Dr. Anthony Fauci, who combatted infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, has been targeted by a partisan, anti-science spectrum of opponents. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook talks with Dr. Fauci, author of the memoir “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service,” about his role in countering indifference over the AIDS pandemic, and fighting misinformation about COVID-19.

SHORT SUBJECT: “Cheers” for applause!

Applause – clapping your hands to signify approval – is an ancient, nearly universal custom, almost as old as humankind. “Sunday Morning” host Jane Pauley looks at the history of a theatrical tradition.



MOVIES: Kevin Costner on *Horizon: An American Saga,” and a possible return to “Yellowstone”

Actor-director Kevin Costner won an Academy Award for “Dances with Wolves,” and now he’s back with another western: *Horizon: An American Saga,” a four-part epic about pioneers settling the West, which Costner himself helped bankroll. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his decades-in-the-planning story (the first two chapters debut in theaters this summer), and about his future on the modern-day western series “Yellowstone.”

To watch a trailer for *Horizon: An American Saga,” click on the video player below:

Chapter 1 of *Horizon: An American Saga” opens in theaters June 28



SUNDAY PROFILE: Pete Buttigieg on fatherhood

He’s a Harvard grad, Rhodes scholar, Army veteran, Mayor of South Bend, Ind., presidential candidate, and Secretary of Transportation, but Pete Buttigieg has another title: Papa. He and husband Chasten Buttigieg share with correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti their journey to parenting twins Penelope and Gus.

Choreographer Baayork Lee (front-center) shows auditioning dancers the moves from “A Chorus Line,” at tryouts held at the York Theatre, University of Sydney in Chippendale, Australia, December 2, 1976. David James Bartho/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

STAGE: Broadway’s Baayork Lee: What she did for love

Baayork Lee was a child of the stage, whose first role, at age five, was in “The King and I” with Yul Brynner in 1951. Since then, she danced for George Balanchine in his production of “The Nutcracker,” and appeared in such acclaimed Broadway shows as “Flower Drum Song,” “Golden Boy” with Sammy Davis Jr., “Promises, Promises,” and “A Chorus Line.” Lee, now in her late 70s, talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about her lifelong love of being a Broadway trouper, and about co-founding the National Asian Artists Project for aspiring performers, helping raise more Broadway babies than she can count.

The Tony Awards will be presented live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, June 16. Watch “Sunday Morning” interviews with this year’s Tony-nominated shows and performances, including:

“Hell’s Kitchen,” nominated for 13 Tonys, including best musical;

“Merrily We Roll Along,” nominated for 7 Tonys, including best musical revival;

“Suffs,” nominated for 6 Tonys including best musical;

“Illinoise,” nominated for 4 Tonys including best musical;

“Appropriate,” nominated for 8 Tonys, including Sarah Paulson for best leading actress in a play;

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” nominated for 9 Tonys, including best musical revival;

“The Who’s Tommy,” nominated for 1 Tony (best revival of a musical);

“The Notebook,” nominated for 3 Tonys, including best book of a musical;

“Here Lies Love,” nominated for 4 Tonys, including David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s original score;

LaChanze, producer of best new play nominee “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding.”

