This week on “Sunday Morning” (July 18)

COVER STORY: What the megadrought means to the American West

Farmers dependent upon water from river systems in the American West are seeing massive cuts in their supply, as reservoirs drop to their lowest levels due to the worst drought to hit the region in 1,200 years. Correspondent Ben Tracy talks with scientists who say there is no quick or easy recovery, and with a California farmer whose livelihood is in danger.

Synchronous fireflies in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. CBS News

SUNDAY BEST: Fireflies put on a summertime light show

There’s forest in Tennessee where fireflies put on a show unlike anywhere else. It’s no wonder thousands of tourists turn out each year to witness the spectacle of nature’s nightlife: a species of synchronous fireflies that flashes in unison. Correspondent Lee Cowan brings us a front row seat. Originally broadcast on July 13, 2014.

Fjallsjökull, part of the Vatnajökull ice cap in Iceland. At more than 3,000 square miles, Vatnajökull is the largest glacier in all of Europe. Sven-Erik Arndt/Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

WORLD: UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites: Protecting the world’s treasure

For nearly 50 years the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has listed outstanding natural and man-made sites as culturally significant locations worthy of protection. But what does designation as a World Heritage Site actually mean for a glacier or coral reef, or a landmark like the Taj Mahal? Correspondent Conor Knighton treks for answers.

MUSIC: Nothing can stop Marilyn Maye

Jazz singer Marilyn Maye, who has just turned 93, wasn’t about to let a pesky pandemic prevent her from doing what she was put on this Earth to do: sing the Great American Songbook. Correspondent Mo Rocca reports.

HUMOR: Cartoons from The New Yorker

“Sunday Morning” sends you off to the rest of your Sunday with a smile, courtesy of recent cartoons from The New Yorker magazine.

Matt Damon, left, with correspondent Seth Doane in Marseille, France, where the actor shot his latest film, “Stillwater.” CBS News

MOVIES: Matt Damon on “Stillwater” and a return to the movie theater

The Academy Award-winner is back, starring in the new drama “Stillwater,” about an Oklahoma oil rig worker whose daughter is imprisoned in France. Matt Damon talks with correspondent Seth Doane about making the critically-praised film; what the COVID-19 lockdown has taught him; and how becoming a father of four daughters has changed him as an actor.

PREVIEW: Matt Damon on what the pandemic has taught him

To watch a trailer for “Stillwater” click on the video player below.

“Stillwater” opens in theaters July 30



COMMENTARY: Josh Seftel’s Mom is ready for a reunion

Throughout the pandemic lockdown, “Sunday Morning” contributor Josh Seftel has been checking in virtually with his mother, Pat. Now, she’s ready for an in-person get-together – and a long-awaited chance to meet her newest granddaughter.

JUSTICE: Why are wrongly-convicted people still imprisoned in Missouri?

“48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with two Missouri men, Kevin Strickland and Lamar Johnson, who have served a combined 70 years in prison for murders most people now believe they did not commit. And yet, even though prosecutors have called for their release, innocence may not be enough to earn their freedom – both men are still behind bars. So, what’s going on in the state of Missouri?

