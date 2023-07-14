This week on “Sunday Morning” (July 16)
COVER STORY: Christopher Nolan on J. Robert Oppenheimer, “the most important person who ever lived”
In his latest film, “Oppenheimer,” director Christopher Nolan examines the efforts of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the race to build the atomic bomb that ended World War II. What happened after the war proved to be an entirely different power struggle, as Oppenheimer was accused of being a Russian agent. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Nolan, and with Kai Bird, co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, “American Prometheus.” He also visits Los Alamos and the Trinity site – Ground Zero for when the world changed.
To watch a trailer for “Oppenheimer” click on the video player below:
ART: Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: Raising Indigenous voices throughout her art
Over the last five decades, artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith has had nearly 100 shows, and in 2020 a painting of hers was the first by a Native American to join the collection of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Now the 83-year-old is the subject of a retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City – the museum’s first retrospective ever of an Indigenous artist. Correspondent Serena Altschul reports on a moment that’s been described as long overdue.
SUNDAY JOURNAL: Actors join writers in labor’s battle against Hollywood producers
For the first time in 63 years, actors and writers are on strike at the same time, demanding better pay and job protection as streaming has upended film and TV production, and artificial intelligence threatens writers’ jobs. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with those on the frontlines of the picket lines.
IN CONVERSATION: Zoe Saldaña on “Special Ops: Lioness” – Action that’s down-to-earth
She’s the only actor to have starred in the top three highest-grossing movies – science fiction extravaganzas that transported audiences to other worlds. But at the moment Zoe Saldaña, a 45-year-old mother of three, is focusing on more terrestrial roles – on-camera and off. She talks with correspondent Seth Doane about her new TV series, “Special Ops: Lioness,” in which she plays a CIA station chief.
To watch a trailer for “Special Ops: Lioness,” click on the video player below:
ON BROADWAY: “Here Lies Love”: A dance-pop musical on the life of Imelda Marcos
She was the wife of President Ferdinand Marcos, under whom martial law was imposed in the Philippines, until their rule was ended by a “People Power” revolution in 1986, when Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos were forced into exile in the U.S. Their story is now being told in a disco-pop musical, “Here Lies Love,” featuring the first all-Filipino company on Broadway. Correspondent Elaine Quijano talks with David Byrne (of the rock group Talking Heads) about creating an immersive musical based on the Marcoses’ lives set in a dance club; and with cast members Lea Salonga (a Tony-winner for “Miss Saigon”), Arielle Jacobs and Jose Llana.
MOVIES: The history of the summer blockbuster movie
It’s been assumed that the Hollywood summer blockbuster was born with the 1975 release of Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws,” followed two years later by “Star Wars.” But the film industry’s desire for box office blockbusters existed long before a shark prowled the waters off Amity. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with actor Stephen Lang (star of the “Avatar” films), critic Dana Stevens, and Charles Acland, author of “American Blockbuster,” about the origin of blockbuster movies – both big-budget spectacles of Biblical proportions, and low-budget films with heart that won a huge audience.
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 1982: The movies’ best summer
SUNDAY PROFILE: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: “There are times when you don’t have any choice but to speak the truth”
He was the all-time leading NBA scorer when he retired in 1989, after leading the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers to six championship victories. But today Kareem Abdul-Jabbar prefers to focus on his role as an activist and social critic, writing with uncommon candor on such topics as race, politics, culture … and basketball. He talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about his guiding principle of speaking his truth.
COMMENTARY: Yuval Noah Harari warns of dictatorship in Israel
The historian says that in Israel, which has no constitution, the only check on governmental abuses of power is the Supreme Court, which is now under attack by forces that want to impose a de facto dictatorship. If they succeed, says Yuval Noah Harari, there is no other mechanism in place that could limit the government’s power.
NATURE: Puffins
You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!