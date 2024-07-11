This week on “Sunday Morning” (July 14)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: GOP convention

Mo Rocca reports.



ALMANAC: July 14

“Sunday Morning” looks back at historical events on this date.

ARTS: The art of Banksy’s secrets

Putting together the first authorized exhibition in 14 years of works by the anonymous street artist Banksy required extensive planning and a cover story to hide its true identity until it opened, unannounced, in Glasgow last summer. Correspondent Seth Doane explores the art and the mysteries of Banksy’s world, including the continued speculation about the artist’s true identity, a closely-held secret for decades. [An earlier version of this story was broadcast August 13, 2023.]

For more info:



POLITICS: Gavin Newsom on voters’ backing of Biden: “I know that runs counter to so much punditry”

Governor Gavin Newsom of California, a staunch supporter of President Joe Biden, has been campaigning for the president, framing a Biden/Harris ticket as an existential choice against the “darkness” of a potential second Trump administration. He tells CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa that he is “all-in” on Biden, despite last month’s debate, and that voters he has talked to aren’t being swayed by the cries of pundits calling for Biden to drop out.

Correspondent Faith Salie with Kamala, an Asian elephant, at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. CBS News

NATURE: Secrets of the elephant

There is a lot we’re still learning about the magnificent elephant, a creature that became a political animal after satirist Thomas Nast used it in political cartoons in the 1870s. Correspondent Faith Salie visits the exhibition “The Secret World of Elephants,” at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and checks out the pachyderms at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., to uncover some of the elephant’s secrets, from its means of communication, to its trunk, “the Swiss army knife of organs.”

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam



WORLD: The “massive chilling effect” of Hong Kong’s national security laws

Five years after Hong Kong saw what’s recognized as likely the biggest pro-democracy, anti-China protests in its history, dissent in this city of more than seven million is quelled, after Beijing and Hong Kong rammed through controversial national security laws that make any action or word critical of the government potentially punishable by life in prison. Correspondent Ramy Inocencio talks with observers who describe Hong Kong today as a police state; and with American diplomat Gregory May, who discusses the effect the new laws have had on free expression.



COMMENTARY: Josh Seftel’s mom on summer vacation

“Sunday Morning” contributor Josh Seftel talks with his mother, Pat, about her summer plans.

For more info:



TV: Ralph Macchio on revisiting “The Karate Kid”

When “The Karate Kid” came out in the summer of 1984, the little movie about rival martial arts students, competing against big-budget blockbusters, became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Ralph Macchio and his co-star William Zabka have since transferred their young rivalry into adulthood, by playing the grown-up Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in the series “Cobra Kai,” starting its sixth and final season this week on Netflix. For Macchio it’s a return to a character that has both enriched his life and challenged it. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

To watch a trailer for “Cobra Kai” click on the video player below:

For more info:

“Cobra Kai” streams on netflix; final season begins july 18

Where to watch “The Karate Kid” (1984)

Founded in 1948 by George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein, the New York City Ballet is one of the world’s leading dance companies. CBS News

DANCE: New York City Ballet turns 75

Co-founded by George Balanchine in 1948, the New York City Ballet is considered one of the best dance companies in the world, and the foundation of ballet in America. Correspondent Serena Altschul talks with the company’s current leaders Jonathan Stafford and Wendy Whelan, and with legendary dancer Suzanne Farrell and principal ballerina Megan Fairchild, about NYCB and its affiliated School of American Ballet, and how, at 75, the company is catering to an increasingly younger audience.

For more info:



POLITICS: What to expect at the RNC

What will happen when the Republican Party meets for its quadrennial convention this week in Milwaukee? Correspondent David Pogue has a whiteboard for you.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Texas musician Kinky Friedman (YouTube Video)

The larger-than-life and proudly politically incorrect Texas musician, bestselling writer and political candidate Kinky Friedman, who made a career out of shooting from the lip, died on June 27, 2024. In this “Sunday Morning” profile that aired February 20, 2005, correspondent Lee Cowan talked with Friedman, who fronted the country band The Texas Jewboys, about his campaign for Texas Governor. Cowan also talked with Texas Monthly columnist Molly Ivins, editor Evan Smith, singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, and former President Bill Clinton about the humorous and quixotic Friedman.

Aaron Burr (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Alexander Hamilton (Lin-Manuel Miranda) in the musical “Hamilton.” CBS News

FROM THE ARCHIVES: “Hamilton” (YouTube Video)

On July 11, 1804, Alexander Hamilton was shot and killed in a duel with vice president Aaron Burr – a tragic end to the venomous rivalry between the two. Watch Mo Rocca’s 2015 report on how Lin-Manuel Miranda turned the story of Hamilton into a revolutionary hip hop musical.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The bikini, from top to bottom (YouTube Video)

The skimpy swimwear made its debut on July 5, 1946, after a race by rival fashion designers Louis Réard and Jacques Heim to produce the world’s smallest swimsuit. Named after an A-bomb test in the Pacific’s Bikini Atoll, and popularized by French actress Brigitte Bardot, the bikini would conquer beaches, fashion shoots, pin-ups and movies. Correspondent Serena Altschul talks with model Kelly Killoren Bensimon, author of “The Bikini Book,” and with designer Malia Mills, about the revealing history of the two-piece. (Originally broadcast July 2, 2006.)

EVENTS:

“Sunday Morning” correspondent Mo Rocca and actress Candice Bergen. 92nd Street Y

LIVE TALKS: Mo Rocca in Conversation with Candice Bergen

The “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent talks with Emmy Award-winning actress Candice Bergen about her career, and also discuss Rocca’s new book, “Roctogenarians: Late in Life Debuts, Comebacks, and Triumphs,” at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on July 15.

For more info:

Ticket info: Mo Rocca in Conversation with Candice Bergen

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city

“Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!