This week on “Sunday Morning” (July 11)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Race to a cure for ALS

Brian Wallach has beaten the odds. Four years ago, he was diagnosed with ALS – amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – and given six months to live. He’s used that time to lobby for more research funds for dozens of clinical trials of promising drugs to combat ALS. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Wallach and his wife, Sandra Abrevaya, about their unceasing efforts to expand treatments for ALS patients; and with Chris Snow, whose use of a promising experimental ALS treatment has already more than doubled his life expectancy.

For more info:

The Royal Albert Hall in London is marking its 150th anniversary as a music, performing arts and special event venue. CBS News

MUSIC: London’s Royal Albert Hall celebrates 150 years

Since 1861 London’s Royal Albert Hall has been haunted (in a good way) by its history, hosting artists from Rachmaninoff to The Rolling Stones. Now, after having cancelled nearly 500 shows due to the pandemic, the 6,000-seat hall is reopening, filling a hole in Britain’s cultural life. Correspondent Roxane Saberi reports.

For more info:

Conservation and breeding programs have increased the numbers of the endangered California condor. CBS News

NATURE: How hunters can aid the California condor’s comeback

Scientists who are breeding the California condor in captivity and releasing them into the wild say the endangered bird faces another hazard: lead poisoning from hunters’ ammunition used to fell game which this bird of prey may scavenge. Correspondent Conor Knighton talks with conservationists who are promoting lead-free ammunition to protect the species’ future.

For more info:

Actor James Caan with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. CBS News

MOVIES: Straight talk from James Caan

Few of the characters he’s famed for playing, in such classics as “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” can compare to the man himself. Oscar-nominated actor James Caan talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his rise from the streets of Queens, N.Y., to the heights of stardom (as well as the depths of depression), and about experiencing the joy of his craft and the respect of his peers.

PREVIEW: Actor James Caan still looks forward to work



PASSAGE: TBD



“Everydays: The First 5,000 Days,” a collage created over the course of 5,000 days by the artist Beeple, was the first purely digital artwork ever auctioned at Christie’s. Earlier this year, it sold for more than $69 million. Christie’s

TECH: Cashing in on the NFT craze

Why are digital files of artwork, videos and tweets selling for insane amounts of money? Correspondent David Pogue explains the origin and volatility of the market for NFTs (non-fungible tokens), and why content creators and speculators are generating a digital gold rush.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Uniform



MOVIES: The private Anthony Bourdain

Three years ago the globetrotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain died by suicide at age 61. Inexplicable to many, his death touched millions who knew him as an inspiring television presence. Now, a new documentary, “Roadrunner,” explores the complexity of the man who seemed to have the world as his oyster. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with filmmaker Morgan Neville, and with colleagues who discuss the extraordinary trajectory of Bourdain’s life.

To watch a trailer for “Roadrunner” click on the video player below:

For more info:

“Roadrunner” (Focus Features) opens in theaters July 16

Gabrielle Hamilton’s Prune Restaurant, New York City

Artist Faith Ringgold. CBS News

ART: Faith Ringgold’s art of fearlessness and joy

Ninety-year-old artist Faith Ringgold is best-known for her story quilts – a patchwork of lush, colorful and daring images with a story written right onto the fabric. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with Ringgold, who for decades refused to bow to convention during her career as she stitched a vibrant tapestry of art, history and social commentary, currently featured in an exhibition at the Glenstone Museum in Potomac, Maryland.

For more info:



HEADLINES: Haiti by the numbers



NATURE: Lassen Volcanic National Park in California



CBS News

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city

“Sunday Morning” also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!