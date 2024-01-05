This week on “Sunday Morning” (January 7)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: “Your call is very important to us.” Is it, really?

Everyone gets angry over customer service call centers – both the customers frustrated at having their complaints heard and resolved, and the employees who are on the receiving end of callers’ ire. That’s when an AI bot can step in to cut waiting time and help defuse the situation. Correspondent David Pogue talks with the founders of Gridspace, whose artificial intelligence customer service agent, named Grace, fills in for human agents at more than 100 airlines, banks, hospital chains and phone companies.

ALMANAC: January 7

“Sunday Morning” looks at important historical events on this date.

ARTS: Juggling competition is a toss-up

Juggling is a lot more than keeping a few balls in the air. Correspondent Conor Knighton recently attended the International Jugglers’ Association’s annual festival in South Bend, Ind., where juggling competitions – using all kinds of objects – can get out of hand.

Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh joins Jelly Roll in the rapper-singer’s former jail cell at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility in Nashville. CBS News

MUSIC: Rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll on his journey from jail to the biggest stages in the world

The artist known as Jelly Roll is a 39-year-old former rapper whose songs tell of the troubled life he used to lead. He’s now one of the biggest names in country music, with two Grammy nominations this year. With correspondent Kelefa Sanneh, we go with Jelly Roll to one of the many jail cells he lived in, where he wrote songs and hatched his plans to make it in music—eventually finding himself on the “holy ground” of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

SUNDAY JOURNAL: China

Elizabeth Palmer reports.



PASSAGE: In memoriam

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Correspondent Luke Burbank with Taylor Tomlinson on the Paramount lot in Los Angeles, where the comedian will be recording her new late-night show, “After Midnight.” CBS News

TV: Taylor Tomlinson

Luke Burbank reports.

“After Midnight,” hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, debuts on CBS and Paramount+ Tuesday, January 16.

HARTMAN: Street singer



MOVIES: Veteran actress Jodie Foster: “I have managed to survive, and survive intact, and that was no small feat”

Two-time Oscar-winner Jodie Foster has been acting since she was three, but she has often contemplated leaving acting behind. Now, at age 61, she’s starring as a detective facing a dark mystery in the new HBO series “True Detective: Night Country”; and as coach Bonnie Stoll opposite Annette Bening’s endurance swimmer Diana Nyad in the Netflix sports drama “Nyad.” Foster talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about being a “100% introvert,” while also reaching a point in her career where she can, finally, relax.

To watch a trailer for “Nyad” click on the video player below:

"Nyad" is now streaming on Netflix

"True Detective: Night Country" debuts January 14 on HBO and streams on Max



MAILBAG: “Sunday Morning” viewers’ questions

Jane Pauley opens up the “Sunday Morning” mailbag and addresses comments from viewers.



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on surviving the holidays

The comedian says spending the holiday season with extended family and office mates carries with it a heavy reality TV vibe – but you can’t vote anyone off the island.

NATURE: White-tailed deer in New York State





