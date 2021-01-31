This week on “Sunday Morning” (January 31)

Guest host: Mo Rocca

COVER STORY: Meet a pioneer in stroke recovery | Watch Video

After 39-year-old Aaron Ulland suffered a stroke, paralyzing his left side, he volunteered to participate in a revolutionary study at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, where electrodes were implanted in his brain to help restore his mobility. Correspondent Susan Spencer reports on the incredible results.

BUSINESS: GameStop, Reddit and the Battle of Wall Street | Watch Video

The titans of finance were shaken last week by a subculture of day traders on the internet, whose viral machinations caused the stock price of computer game retailer GameStop to skyrocket in a matter of days, costing hedge funds billions of dollars. Correspondent David Pogue breaks down this complex controversy and examines the anti-Wall Street culture that has prompted calls to revise stock trading rules.

Chic, red carpet pockets. CBS News

FASHION: The 500-year history of the pocket (Video)

Pockets hold a fascinating history, and if you dig down deeply enough, you may discover how, over the course of centuries, the humble pocket has carried the secrets and desires of men (and, eventually, women). Correspondent Faith Salie looks at how this fashionable clothing component continues to evolve.

PULSE: Grape Nuts cereal

Director Mike Nichols. Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images

BOOKS: The improbable life of Mike Nichols | Watch Video

Director and comedian Mike Nichols arrived in the U.S. as a child refugee from Nazi Germany, and he went on to become a Tony- and Oscar-winning master of both stage and screen, with such classics as “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” “The Graduate,” and “Silkwood.” Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Mark Harris and actress Candice Bergen about Nichols, the outsider who became a Hollywood and Broadway A-Lister, mining real life for comedic and dramatic gold.

READ AN EXCERPT: “Mike Nichols: A Life” by Mark Harris

In this excerpt the director searches for the perfect actor to star in his groundbreaking 1967 film, “The Graduate.”

“Mike Nichols: A Life” by Mark Harris (Penguin Press), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon and Indiebound



PASSAGE: Cicely Tyson and Cloris Leachman | Watch Video

“Sunday Morning” looks back on the lives and careers of Cloris Leachman, the Oscar- and Emmy-winning star of “The Last Picture Show,” “Young Frankenstein” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” who died this week at the age of 94; and Cicely Tyson, the Emmy- and Tony-winning actress and model, best known for “Sounder,” “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “Roots,” who died this week at age 96. Mo Rocca reports.



PETS: “When Harry Met Minnie”: A NYC fairy tale of puppy love and friendship | Watch Video

In her new book, “When Harry Met Minnie,” correspondent Martha Teichner has written a memoir of the remarkable friendship and bonds formed when she sought a companion for her dog, and adopted a bull terrier from noted designer Carol Fertig, who was dying of liver cancer.

READ AN EXCERPT: “When Harry Met Minnie” by Martha Teichner

“When Harry Met Minnie” by Martha Teichner (Celadon Books), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio Formats, available February 2 via Amazon and Indiebound

Join Martha Teichner on her virtual book tour for “When Harry Met Minnie,” with events moderated at the National Writers Series (February 4); Gramercy Books (Feb. 10); and the Charleston Library Society, in conversation with “Sunday Morning” correspondent Mo Rocca (Feb. 23). Details and ticket information can be found here.



HARTMAN: High fives (Video)

Every week, Andy Gullahorn, of Nashville, goes for a walk, and meets up with his friend, Gabe Scott, and they give each other a high five. And then they each walk back home. Correspondent Steve Hartman attempts to get to the bottom of this silly ritual, now in its seventh year.

Actor Stanley Tucci with correspondent Holly Williams. CBS News

IN CONVERSATION: The sultry Stanley Tucci | Watch Video

Acclaimed character actor Stanley Tucci not only steals scenes, in such films as “Julie & Julia,” “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Lovely Bones,” but he’s also earned an online cult following with his way of mixing a Negroni. Tucci talks with correspondent Holly Williams about his latest film, “Supernova” (about a middle-aged gay couple dealing with one partner’s early-onset dementia), and his very public obsession with food and drink.

“Supernova” (In Theaters January 29; available on digital February 16)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” debuts on CNN February 14



COMMENTARY: Why can’t Jim Gaffigan find his TV remote? | Watch Video

Comedian Jim Gaffigan reflects on experiences he’s lost out on during the pandemic – and on things he’s lost around the house.



MOVIES: Revealing the unknown Billie Holiday | Watch Video

Billie Holiday turned a lifetime of pain into immortal lyrics, with a voice that still haunts decades after her death. Her life is now the subject of a new film, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” about the government’s persecution of the jazz singer. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with singer-songwriter Andra Day (who adapted Holiday’s nickname “Lady Day” as her own), and with director Lee Daniels, about the emotional roller-coaster of bringing Holiday’s tormented life to the screen.

To watch a trailer for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” click on the player below:

MILEPOST: Kris Kristofferson



NATURE: Deer in New York (Extended Video)

“Sunday Morning” takes us among the deer at the Tifft Nature Preserve in Erie County, in western New York State.

