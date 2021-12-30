This week on “Sunday Morning” (January 2)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: January 6, the “Big Lie,” and the fate of democracy

Baseless allegations of election fraud amplified by President Donald Trump fueled the violent siege on the Capitol last January 6, intended to stop the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Fallout from conspiracy theories has included death threats and harassment directed toward election officials. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett talks with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (whom Trump tried to pressure to “find” enough votes that would win him the state), and with other officials who fear denying the results of elections is chipping away at the integrity of our democracy.

U.S.: Taking the plunge

Luke Burbank reports.

ART: Artist Judy Chicago on making a name for herself

She’s been an artistic chameleon for more than six decades. Now, at 82, Judy Chicago is being celebrated with her first career retrospective, at San Francisco’s de Young Museum. Correspondent Martha Teichner talked with Chicago about how she gave up being like “one of the boys” in a male-dominated art world, to forge her own identity; her landmark piece, “The Dinner Party”; and the subsequent work that has defined her as an artist of unusual breadth.

HARTMAN: Good deeds from a mother’s love

After experiencing the loss of a child, Liam, a preemie who died at just five weeks, Mattie Mitchell has been the unseen hand behind an untold number of joyful surprises in Nashville, Tennessee. In the 10 years since she formed the nonprofit Liam Changed the World, Mitchell has performed hundreds of good deeds, each time reuniting in spirit with her son. Steve Hartman reports.

JUSTICE: Jan. 6 investigator Jamie Raskin: “I’m not gonna see American democracy go down the tubes.”

The Maryland Democrat witnessed the attack on Congress by insurrectionists on January 6, 2021, but he’d already experienced an even darker day, when his 25-year-old son, Thomas, took his own life. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Jamie Raskin about the pain of that loss; his new book, “Unthinkable”; and his determination to hold accountable those responsible for an attempted coup.

U.S.: Oysters: The pearls of Cape Cod

In the chill of winter, when most tourists have migrated, you’ll find professional and amateur shellfishers alike uncovering oysters from the waters of Cape Cod Bay. Correspondent Seth Doane returns to his hometown of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, where his father, Paul, an 11th-generation Cape Codder, harvests oysters by the bucket to be shared with friends and family during the holiday season.

COMMENTARY: Gen. Steve Anderson on January 6 and the “domestic cancer” threatening American democracy

The retired brigadier general reflects on defending our nation from all enemies, foreign and domestic, including those who attacked Congress and support Trump’s “Big Lie,” many of whom have ties to the U.S. military.

ON BROADWAY: Hugh Jackman

For Tony Award-winner Hugh Jackman, who has returned to Broadway in the revival of “The Music Man,” being a chronically nice guy is more than just an act (even though he does have a little Professor Harold Hill in him). He talks with “Sunday Morning” host Jane Pauley about his youthful drive to appear on stage; and about making connections – whether it’s with an audience, a dance partner, or a father struggling with Alzheimer’s.

PREVIEW: Hugh Jackman on his love of Broadway, and the loss of his father

MUSIC: The transformation of Lil Nas X

He had a hit with his breakout single “Old Town Road,” about a horse-loving hip hop cowboy. But for his debut album, Lil Nas X wrote songs about his real life as a gay man, and called the album by his real first name, “Montero.” The multiple-Grammy-nominee talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about reinventing himself, as his true self.

You can stream the Lil Nas X album “Montero” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on 2022: The future is here!

The comedian’s oldest child is almost a high school graduate – which means time is playing tricks on us.



