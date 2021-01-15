This week on “Sunday Morning” (January 17)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: A passing of the torch in the midst of crisis

An inauguration represents a grand re-opening of the American experiment. But as Joe Biden is sworn in as our 46th President, old grudges imperil the traditions of renewal. “60 Minutes” correspondent John Dickerson talks with New Yorker writer Jill Lepore, New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie, and Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson about the challenges facing a president taking charge of a nation enflamed by mistrust, disinformation and insurrection.

For more info:



INAUGURATION: Security challenges as a new president is sworn in

With this week’s Inauguration of the 46th President of the United States coming on the heels of a murderous attack on the U.S. Capitol by insurrectionists, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin looks at the increased security preparations for when Joe Biden takes the oath of office.



MILEPOST: TBD



INTERNET: A protected right? Free speech and social media

A decade ago social media was hailed as an organizing tool for pro-democracy rallies, giving voice to the voiceless. But it has also become a forum for conspiracy theories, disinformation and hate speech. President Donald Trump was recently banned from Twitter following his incitement of rioters, and his social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram were suspended. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks into the legality and implications of tech companies “de-platforming” a user – even a president.

For more info:

Comedian Sarah Cooper. CBS News





COMEDY: Sarah Cooper, in her own voice

After 20 years of trying, standup comedian Sarah Cooper became an overnight success when she started lip-syncing President Trump, stripping away his image and using only his words, in social media posts that became comedy sensations. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Cooper about her rise to fame, and what the future may hold for her, now that her object of mockery is leaving the stage.

PREVIEW: Sarah Cooper: I’m moving on from lip-syncing Trump

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



HISTORY: Remembering Charles Curtis, the first Native American vice president

Elected in 1928, Charles Curtis became the first, and only, Native American Vice President of the United States. After being raised among the Kaw Tribe in Kansas, he was sent as a teenager to live with his White father’s family, which preceded his professional and political rise, from lawyer, Congressman and Senator to Herbert Hoover’s running mate. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks back at the incredible life of Curtis, and the not-always-positive impact he had on Native American peoples.

For more info:



THE PRESIDENCY: An unprecedented impeachment

President Donald Trump became the first chief executive to be impeached twice, when the House of Representatives voted this past week that he had incited a violent insurrection upon the U.S. Capitol. Correspondent Rita Braver looks at the history of impeachment, and the future implications for Mr. Trump as he leaves office.



HARTMAN: Day care friends



Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris with her husband, Douglas Emhoff. CBS News





THE VICE PRESIDENCY: Kamala Harris is “clear-eyed” about the job ahead: “It is not gonna be easy”

In part one of our two-part interview with the Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris talks with “Sunday Morning” host Jane Pauley about her role in this unique moment in history. The former prosecutor, attorney general and U.S. Senator also looks back at the many “firsts” of her career; her debates with her mother about optimism vs. realism; and the January 6th assault on our democracy on Capitol Hill.

THE VICE PRESIDENCY: Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff on breaking new ground

In part two of our two-part interview with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, “Sunday Morning” host Jane Pauley talks with Harris and her husband, lawyer Douglas Emhoff, about their marriage and blended family, and his role as the first “second gentleman.”

PREVIEW: Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff in first joint TV interview since attack on Capitol



FROM OUR DESK: “Sunday Morning” news



NATURE: Big horn sheep in Montana





The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city

“Sunday Morning” also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!