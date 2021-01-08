This week on “Sunday Morning” (January 10)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: A week for the history books

Correspondent Lee Cowan puts the past week’s tumultuous events in Washington, D.C., including a terroristic storming of the center of our government, into perspective.



WASHINGTON: Inside the Capitol

As a symbol and an institution, the United States Capitol building is more than just the seat of our government. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at the history of one of the most recognizable buildings in the world, from its design and construction, to the backdrop it has provided for our democracy.

OPINION: Charles Blow

New York Times columnist Charles Blow shares his thoughts on protests and justice in America.

CBS News

PUBLISHING: By the book: Lessons from Scholastic

Scholastic, the largest publisher of children’s books and magazines in the world, is now celebrating its 100th anniversary. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Chairman, President and CEO Dick Robinson, who at 83 is only the second person to have headed the company that has offered generations of students a kid’s-eye view of history and culture.

HISTORY: The tradition of presidential transitions

Once the electorate has voted them out, what have politicians accomplished as they linger in office? And how was the term “lame duck” coined? Correspondent Mo Rocca looks at the history of presidential transitions and America’s time-honored practice of handing over the reins of power .



Supporters of President Trump occupy the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, disrupting a joint session of Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. One woman breaking through a barricaded door was shot and killed. Win McNamee/Getty Images

DEMOCRACY: The Trump administration’s end, as seen by the world

Observers abroad who have watched the chaos unfold in Washington this week share some surprising perspectives with correspondent Seth Doane about what it means for democracy.



CORONAVIRUS: Josh Seftel and his mother, on hold

Contributor Josh Seftel – whose conversations with his mother, pat, have been featured on “Sunday Morning” from time to time – spends a virtual afternoon with his mom as she tries to sign up for a COVID vaccination.

Legendary television producer Norman Lear. CBS News

TELEVISION: What makes Norman Lear, at 98, still tick?

In January 1971 “All in the Family” premiered on CBS. Fifty years later, the co-creator of that classic situation comedy, Norman Lear, explains the importance of laughter in keeping him going strong at the age of 98. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook (Lear’s son-in-law) recently spent two weeks in quarantine with Lear, making a home movie like no other, in which the legendary producer reveals what makes him tick.

HARTMAN: COVID mom



CBS News

DESIGN: Shifting urban landscapes: Redesigning more “people-friendly” cities

From expanded bike lanes to more pedestrian spaces, cities are being redesigned to reduce car traffic. But one casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic is public trust in mass transportation. Correspondent Roxane Saberi looks at how London and other cities around the world are rethinking urban planning.

COMMENTARY: John Dickerson



