This week on “Sunday Morning” (February 5)

For some Taylor Swift fans, scoring tickets to her tour was beyond their “wildest dreams.” CBS News

COVER STORY: Taylor Swift fans, and Congress, take on Ticketmaster

Even before the recent Taylor Swift ticket snafu, Ticketmaster and its parent company, the concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment, have been criticized for controlling 70% of the big concert ticket market, leaving fans and artists nowhere else to go. Live Nation is now being investigated by the Justice Department, and last month was called to testify before a Senate anti-trust subcommittee. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar; with an attorney who has filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster; and with disappointed Swifties – fans of the pop star who can’t “shake it off.”

“Manhattan Bridge” (1925-26) by Edward Hopper. Watercolor and graphite pencil on paper. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; © Heirs of Josephine N. Hopper/Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

ART: “Edward Hopper’s New York”

A new exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art provides a window into Edward Hopper (1882-1967) and his view of urban life. “Edward Hopper’s New York” features about 200 works that capture a changing and changeless city, and illuminate the inner lives of city dwellers. Correspondent Serena Altschul reports.

K-pop idols meet their fans at KCON in Los Angeles. CBS News

MUSIC: Inside the world of K-pop

The field of energetic and catchy South Korean music known as K-pop generated more than $5 billion in 2022, with four K-pop groups hitting #1 on the Billboard charts. Correspondent David Pogue takes a trip to KCON to explore the K-pop industry; the passion of its dedicated fans, and the dark side of fame as a K-pop star.

Christopher Tin’s music for the video game “Old World” is nominated for a Grammy Award. CBS News

MUSIC: The rise of video game music

Just as video games have become more sophisticated and detailed, so has the music composed for video games, with lush orchestral scores written to fit an individual’s gameplay. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at how the field of video game music has exploded, with symphony concerts of video game music. He also talks with “Old World” composer Christopher Tin, who is among the first to be nominated for a Grammy Award for music written specifically for video games and other interactive media.

HEALTH: Hit the gas: Igniting a new range war

Why are some media and political figures claiming that people are coming for your gas stove? And are there health risks from cooking with natural gas? Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at why gas stoves are being targeted.

Singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson, a co-recipient of this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year honors at Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Smokey Robinson – Unstoppable

In his career, Motown legend Smokey Robinson, front man of The Miracles, has written or co-written upwards of 4,000 songs, most of them about one thing: love. At 82, he’s still touring and performing, and will soon release “Gasms,” his first album in nearly a decade. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Robinson (who was named one of the Recording Academy’s MusiCares Honorees this year) about becoming a force in the music industry; overcoming racism while touring the Deep South; and ending his drug addiction.

Carole Feraci, a member of the Ray Conniff Singers, interrupted a White House performance in 1972 with a special plea to President Richard Nixon, to end the war in Vietnam. CBS News

HISTORY: The singer who spoke her mind to Richard Nixon

On January 28, 1972, Carole Feraci was invited to perform at the White House as part of the Ray Conniff Singers. She took the opportunity to protest the war in Vietnam, which earned her headlines, and a flood of death threats. Now 81, she tells correspondent Mo Rocca that standing up to the leader of the free world came naturally to a girl who'd grown up in a rough Toronto neighborhood.



FASHION: The history of hip hop style

“Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style” is a new exhibit at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology. “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh pays a visit, and talks with hip hop legends Slick Rick and Dapper Dan about how New York street style mixed with European luxury brands may be in vogue, but its roots are in hip hop.

COMMENTARY: Mark Whitaker on the history of the Black power movement

Journalist and “Sunday Morning” contributor Mark Whitaker, author of the new book “Saying It Loud: 1966-The Year Black Power Challenged the Civil Rights Movement,” examines the birth of Black Power, the activism of Stokely Carmichael, and the lessons – and warnings – for today’s activists about the importance of messaging, unity, and cross-racial alliances.

“HERE COMES THE SUN”: Actor Margot Robbie and pickup trucks (Video)

Actor and producer Margot Robbie sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss her new film, “Babylon.” Then, Lee Cowan learns about the pickup truck and how it has evolved over the years.

