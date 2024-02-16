This week on “Sunday Morning” (February 18)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: The age-old question: How old is too old for Washington, D.C.?

With the two oldest candidates in U.S. history leading the race for the presidency, and Congress dominated by politicians who are decades older than the average citizen, the question of age has come to dominate much of the conversation this election year. But should it? CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with the Washington Post’s Dan Balz (considered one of the deans of the Washington press corps) and California Representative Sara Jacobs (one of the youngest members of Congress) about the generational divide.

COVER STORY: Redefining old age

This isn’t your grandfather’s old age. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook talks with experts about the distinctions between normal and abnormal aging as it affects memory issues, a workforce continuing beyond traditional retirement age, and the testing of surgeons who currently work without age limits.

ALMANAC: February 18

“Sunday Morning” looks back at historical events on this date.

ARTS: Artist Michael Deas on earning the stamp of approval

Michael Deas may be one of the most famous painters you’ve never heard of – in fact, much of his work can be bought for pennies. The New Orleans artist is responsible for more than two dozen postage stamps, of such luminaries as Marilyn Monroe, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and playwright Tennessee Williams. Correspondent Conor Knighton talked with Deas about the process of painting portraits for the U.S. Postal Service; creating covers for Time magazine; and redesigning the female figure holding a torch who introduces films from Columbia Pictures.

LaChanze has won Tony Awards for her work on stage and behind the scenes. CBS News

THEATER: LaChanze on expanding diversity behind Broadway’s curtains

Rhonda LaChanze Sapp, better known as LaChanze, has spent most of her life on stage, appearing on Broadway in such shows as “Once on This Island,” “Ragtime,” “Summer,” and “The Color Purple,” for which she won a Tony Award. But throughout her career she did not see much diversity behind the scenes. And so, after 40 years as a performer, LaChanze took on a new role as a Broadway producer – and won two more Tonys, for best musical (“Kimberly Akimbo”) and best revival of a play (“Top Dog/Underdog”). She talks with correspondent David Pogue about the strides for inclusivity made by her advocacy organization, Black Theater United.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.





WORLD: Ukrainians’ fight for survival entering its third year

When Russian forces bombarded the Ukrainian city of Mariupol nearly two years ago, journalist Mstyslav Chernov and his colleagues with the Associated Press stayed in the besieged city to document the horrendous humanitarian crisis. The footage they managed to transmit to the world opened eyes to the horrors of the Russian attack, and is now the basis of his Oscar-nominated documentary, “20 Days in Mariupol.” CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Chernov about the suffering he witnessed. He also talks with Ukrainian soldiers wounded during last year’s counter-offensive; and with Senator Angus King, who says ending American aid for Ukraine’s war will be “the greatest geopolitical mistake this country has made in generations.”

To watch a trailer for “20 Days in Mariupol,” click on the video player below:

Correspondent Tracy Smith with actress Hilary Swank. CBS News

MOVIES: Hilary Swank on “Ordinary Angels” and miracles

After winning two Academy Awards, actress Hilary Swank put her career on hold for three years to care for her father, who had a lung transplant. Now she stars in a movie that hits close to home: “Ordinary Angels,” about a woman who tries to accomplish the impossible to help a young girl in need of a life-saving transplant. Swank talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about struggling to build her career, and what she gained from stepping away to spend time with her dad.

To watch a trailer for “Ordinary Angels” click on the video player below:

“Ordinary Angels” opens in theaters February 23

COMMENTARY Jason Carter on his grandfather, Jimmy



COMMENTARY: David Sedaris on why you should dress like a corpse

The humorist has noticed that some people just don’t know when to dress their best. C’mon, people, is it so hard to put on a tie?

A portrait dated 1837 of Martin Van Buren, eighth President of the United States. GHI Vintage/Universal History Archive via Getty Images

HISTORY: The rise and fall of Martin Van Buren

Correspondent Mo Rocca reports.

Singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde. CBS News

MUSIC: The authentic Ashley McBryde

Country artist Ashley McBryde is unafraid to write lyrics that struck a chord, and maybe a few nerves, with the release of her introspective fourth studio album, “The Devil I Know.” What makes her success all the sweeter is that almost all of it came after McBryde took on one of her demons: alcohol. She’s now celebrating almost two years sober. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with McBryde, and her mom, about Ashley’s journey from child songwriter to Grammy-winner and Grand Ole Opry star.

You can stream Ashley McBryde’s album “The Devil I Know” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

WEB EXCLUSIVES:



THE BOOK REPORT: Recommendations from Washington Post book critic Ron Charles

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Toby Keith (YouTube Video)

Country singer-songwriter Toby Keith, who garnered chart-topping success with such hits as “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “How Do You Like Me Now?!”, died February 5, 2024 at the age of 62. In this “Sunday Morning” profile that originally aired September 10, 2006, Keith talked with correspondent Cynthia Bowers about his songs, “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “American Soldier,” written in the aftermath of 9/11, and said that, despite his patriotic hits, he’s “not a real political guy.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bob’s Red Mill founder Bob Moore (Video)

Bob’s Red Mill founder Bob Moore died on February 11, 2024, at 94 years old. In this “Sunday Morning” profile that originally aired February 23, 2020, Moore talked with correspondent Luke Burbank about finding unexpected fame as the face of his company. He also shared his recipe for success.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Conductor Seiji Ozawa (Video)

Acclaimed orchestra conductor Seiji Ozawa died February 6, 2024 at age 88. In this profile that originally aired February 8, 1998, Ozawa talked with “Sunday Morning” host Charles Osgood about straddling East and West, his passion for sports, and the challenge of conducting choruses on five continents in a satellite-connected performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony to open the 1998 Winter Olympic Games in Nagano, Japan.

