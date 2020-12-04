This week on “Sunday Morning” (December 6)

Guest Host: Martha Teichner

COVER STORY: At-home COVID tests: Advancing do-it-yourself diagnostics

OraSure Technologies has blazed a trail in at-home diagnostic tests. Now, the Pennsylvania-based biotech company is working to produce a quick, over-the-counter coronavirus test that consumers can take in the privacy of their home with results available in minutes. NPR’s Allison Aubrey reports.

Paintings by Titus Kaphar depict African-American women and their missing children. CBS News

ART: Artist Titus Kaphar on depicting loss and finding purpose

One of the country’s hottest artists, Titus Kaphar has long tackled under-representation of minorities in Western art through his plays on classic paintings. He talks with correspondent Rita Braver about his artwork, and about NXTHVN, an arts program he co-founded that aids emerging artists, curators and students.

Chigusa Sushi in Tokyo has been serving delectable morsels for 85 years – but this summer the coronavirus pandemic forced the small sushi shop to close its doors for good. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM TOKYO: The vanishing art of sushi

Even before coronavirus, soaring fish prices and competition from big chains had wiped out more than half of Japan’s traditional sushi restaurants. With most owners at or near retirement, the pandemic is accelerating the demise of neighborhood sushi. Correspondent Lucy Craft looks at how fast-food sushi is remaking a dining tradition.

PBS

TELEVISION: PBS turns 50

The Public Broadcasting Service is marking fifty years of broadcasting, during which the consortium of public TV stations has not only served up award-winning dramas, documentaries and children’s programming, but also opened an underserved broadcast market to the outside world. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at how PBS has changed the lives of viewers and filmmakers in its first half-century, and the fundraising drives that are critical to its survival.

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa (“Future Nostalgia”) just received six Grammy nominations. CBS News

MUSIC: Dua Lipa and her plan for world domination

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa’s latest album, “Future Nostalgia,” a collection of dance hits – released just as lockdowns began – has become a soundtrack to her fans’ isolation. The Grammy-winner talked with correspondent Roxana Saberi about her determination to leave home at 15 to build a music career; how her lyrics reflect her growing confidence as a young woman in the industry; and how she came up with the next best thing to a world tour during COVID-19.

You can stream Dua Lipa’s album “Future Nostalgia” (Warner Records) by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

COMMENTARY: David Sedaris demands the right to fire others

The humorist suggests the power of a “citizen’s dismissal,” like a citizen’s arrest, could revolutionize customer service.

Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Leslie Uggams. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Leslie Uggams on going the extra mile

Singer and actress Leslie Uggams has been in show business for seven decades, since she was six. From appearances on musical variety shows and hosting her own series, to her roles in “Roots,” “Empire,” and the “Deadpool” movies, she talked with correspondent Mo Rocca about the responsibility she felt as one of the few African-Americans regularly performing on early television, where there was no room for failure.

HEALTH: Solving a cancer mystery

Something very strange seems to be happening in Johnson County, Indiana: A lot of children getting sick with pediatric cancers. But when the rash of illnesses wasn’t determined to be an official “cancer cluster,” a small band of determined parents took matters into their own hands. “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty reports on environmental contamination and how some advocates’ tireless pursuit of answers may be changing the lives of children beyond the borders of one Indiana town.

