This week on “Sunday Morning” (December 5)

Lucy Ricardo (Lucille Ball) consumes a little too much of a health tonic called Vitameatavegamin (Ingredients: Vitamins, meat, vegetables, minerals, and 23 percent alcohol) on a May 5, 1952 episode of “I Love Lucy.” Desilu

COVER STORY: Why we love Lucy

The sitcom “I Love Lucy,” starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, was a ratings powerhouse in the 1950s, and a perpetual hit in reruns ever since. To mark the series’ 70th anniversary, correspondent Jim Axelrod looks back at the making of a TV classic. He talks with granddaughter Kate Luckinbill, head of creative direction at the production company Desilu; visits the Lucy-Desi Museum and the National Comedy Center, both in Ball’s hometown of Jamestown, N.Y.; and sits down with Darin Strauss, author of “The Queen of Tuesday,” a novel inspired by Ball.

BOOKS: “Silenced No More”: One woman’s allegations of sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell

At age 22, Sarah Ransome says she became a victim of sexual abuse, and was threatened with violence, by Jeffrey Epstein. In her book, “Silenced No More: Surviving My Journey to Hell and Back,” Ransome describes the traumatic childhood experiences that primed her to become a victim of abuse in adulthood by Epstein, facilitated by his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Correspondent Holly Williams reports.

Entertainer Josephine Baker, c. 1926. Gaston Paris/Roger Viollet via Getty Images

HISTORY: The legacy of Josephine Baker

Entertainer Josephine Baker grew up poor in the slums of St. Louis, before garnering fame in Paris as a nightclub artist, movie star and businesswoman, far from the strictures of legal segregation in America. But Baker’s roles also included a spy against the Nazis, and a pilot for the French Air Force during World War II, and her wartime exploits and social activism has led her to become the first Black woman to be inducted into France’s Pantheon of national heroes. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer talks with one of Baker’s adopted children – the racially diverse “Rainbow Tribe” – about the incomparable Baker’s life and legacy.

MOVIES: “Don’t Look Up”: A light-hearted look at the end of the world

Can you play an existential crisis for laughs? Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with stars Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio, and with writer-director Adam McKay (an Oscar-winner for “The Big Short”), about “Don’t Look Up,” a satire about Earth’s impending collision with a comet that offers a comical analogy to climate change – and mankind’s reluctance to deal with it.

To watch a trailer for “Don’t Look Up” click on the video player below:

Ho ho ho! It’s time for our annual visit from Techno Claus. CBS News

‘TIS THE SEASON: 2021 holiday gift ideas from Techno Claus

Techno Claus (who looks suspiciously like “Sunday Morning” contributor David Pogue) has made the trip from the North Pole to deliver gift suggestions for those on your holiday list who love gadgets.

“Sex and the City” author Candace Bushnell. CBS News

STAGE: Candace Bushnell: The “Sex and the City” author’s next chapter

New York City has inspired Candace Bushnell for decades. Now, the author of “Sex and the City” is appearing Off-Broadway in a one-woman show titled “Is There Still Sex in the City?” It traces her career from newspaper columnist to creator of an international TV hit (which has inspired a new sequel series, “And Just Like That…”). Bushnell talks with “CBS Mornings: Saturday” co-host Michelle Miller about how Carrie Bradshaw and friends changed her life – or did they?

MOVIES: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on “Being the Ricardos”

Starring as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos,” Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem felt intense pressure playing two of the most famous people in television history. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Kidman and Bardem, and with co-stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, about the challenges of recreating the cast of “I Love Lucy” in Aaron Sorkin’s latest film, which goes behind the scenes of a trailblazing career couple.

To watch a trailer for “Being the Ricardos” click on the video player below:

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on that most COVID time of the year

‘Tis the season to beware of kissing under the mistletoe and other super-spreader events, says the comedian who offers “Sunday Morning” viewers his own brand of holiday cheer.



From “Follow the Suns: 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar from ‘CBS Sunday Morning.'” Simon & Schuster

“Follow the Suns”: The “CBS Sunday Morning” 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar

Celebrate “Sunday Morning” every day of the week with this handy 365-day tear-off calendar featuring examples of our luminous “sun art,” and quirky historical facts from our popular “Almanac” segment – a perfect holiday gift!

