This week on “Sunday Morning” (December 24)

COVER STORY: The James Webb Space Telescope’s continued gifts

On Christmas Day 2021 the James Webb Space Telescope was blasted into orbit. In the two years since the telescope has performed like a champ, capturing phenomenal images of the heavens and collecting data about distant planets. Correspondent David Pogue reports on the spectacular findings we continue to receive from this remarkable eye on the universe.

ALMANAC: December 24

“Sunday Morning” looks at important historical events on this date.

Boynton carolers. Boynton

ARTS: Illustrator Sandra Boynton: The Queen of Cards

She may be the mother of all greeting card designers: Illustrator Sandra Boynton, whose delightful animal characters have helped her build a publishing empire of cards, children’s books and, coming soon, an album of Christmas music featuring an all-star lineup of singers, including Lyle Lovett and Patti LuPone. Correspondent Tracy Smith reports.

You might think you’d landed in a Bavarian village, but you’re actually in the good ol’ U.S. of A. Willkommen! CBS News

‘TIS THE SEASON: The Bavarian Village in Washington State

Luke Burbank reports.

Carolers perform “Jingle Bells” deep within Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky. CBS News

‘TIS THE SEASON: Carolers bring Christmas deep into a Kentucky cave

A December tradition in South Central Kentucky is the annual Cave Sing concert, featuring local musicians and singers caroling 140 feet beneath the Earth’s surface. Correspondent Conor Knighton travels to Mammoth Cave National Park to experience holiday music with acoustics unmatched anywhere aboveground.

Filming “The Chosen,” starring Jonathan Roumie as Jesus. CBS News

TV: “The Chosen”: A Jesus and his disciples for the modern age

A wildly-popular multi-season series about the life of Jesus and his disciples, “The Chosen” explores the human backstories of Biblical figures. Correspondent Lee Cowan visits the Texas set of the series; talks with writer-director Dallas Jenkins and star Jonathan Roumie; and witnesses a “Chosen” fan convention where cosplayers dress up in 1st century attire.

To watch a trailer for Season 4 of “The Chosen” click on the video player below:

WORLD: This year in Bethlehem

Imtiaz Tyab reports.



‘TIS THE SEASON: Young People’s Chorus of NYC performs “The Twelve Days of Christmas”

It’s a holiday tradition: members of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, directed by Francisco Núñez, gift “Sunday Morning” viewers a performance of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Rob Reiner and Albert Brooks. CBS News

MOVIES: A school reunion for Albert Brooks and Rob Reiner

Sixty years ago Albert Brooks (who would go on to become one of the funniest comedians alive) and Rob Reiner (who would star in “All in the Family” and become an Oscar-nominated director) met as drama students at Beverly Hills High School. They recently returned to talk with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about their enduring friendship, which has led to Reiner’s new HBO documentary, “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life.”

To watch a trailer for “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life” click on the video player below:

Comedian Jim Gaffigan has a “thumbs down” for kiddie fare at the multiplex. CBS News

COMMENTARY: The horror! Jim Gaffigan on horrible kids’ movies

The comedian says that the sacrifices parents typically make for their offspring pale in comparison to buying tickets and sitting through objectively bad movies geared towards children.

COMMENTARY: Father James Martin on another meaning for Christmas

The Jesuit priest and author of “Come Forth: The Promise of Jesus’s Greatest Miracle” suggests an alternative meaning of the season for everyone to consider, regardless of their faith.

‘TIS THE SEASON: Young People’s Chorus of NYC performs “Jingle Bells”

Members of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, directed by Francisco Núñez, gift “Sunday Morning” viewers a performance of “Jingle Bells.”



FROM THE ARCHIVES: The photographer’s eye (YouTube Video)

Watch classic “Sunday Morning” interviews with noted photographers, including a 2001 profile of Mary Ellen Mark; from 1980, Henri-Cartier Bresson narrates an exhibition of his work; two interviews, from 1981 and 1991, of photographer-painter Chuck Close, recorded before and after suffering paralysis; from 2000, William Wegman, noted for playfully photographing his Weimaraners; and from 2002, portraitist and fashion photographer Richard Avedon looks back on his career.

