This week on “Sunday Morning” (December 13)

COVER STORY: “Humans”: Connecting with the world one photo at a time

A decade ago Brandon Stanton began photographing and interviewing random strangers on the streets of New York, opening doors into the lives of everyday people and their experiences of joy, pain, success and struggle. His social media endeavor, Humans of New York, begat a successful book. In the years since he’s traveled to more than 40 countries, collecting portraits and stories for his latest book, “Humans.” Stanton talked with correspondent Jim Axelrod about finding the human connections we need now more than ever.

"Humans" by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's Press), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via Amazon and Indiebound

ART: Etsy: Connecting artists with buyers by the millions

With more people shopping at home these days, the e-commerce site Etsy has allowed more than three million artists, designers, craftspeople and hobbyists to find markets for their work. Correspondent Nancy Giles talked with entrepreneurs who have turned their side interests into full-time jobs; and with Etsy CEO Josh Silverman, who discusses how the pandemic created an opportunity to connect creatives with customers.

‘TIS THE SEASON: FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

After a year that’s seen more than its fair share of darkness, we now take time to celebrate light.

Nancy Drew debuted in print in 1930, and has appeared in hundreds of books since, selling more than 70 million copies worldwide. Random House

LITERATURE: Nancy Drew turns 90

The venerable teenage detective Nancy Drew turned 90 this year, and to correspondent Faith Salie, it’s no mystery why the character has resonated with generations of fans.

Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer in “The Crown.” Des Willie/Netflix

TELEVISION: Battle royale over “The Crown”

The latest season of the hit Netflix series “The Crown” has been criticized for liberties taken in its depiction of life inside the British royal family during a most precipitous time: the unravelling of the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with series creator Peter Morgan, and with royal biographer Penny Junor, about the show’s dramatic license to thrill.

MOVIES: Heartbreak and transcendence: Bringing “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” to the screen

The story of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” about a 1920s blues singer’s difficult recording session, is one of talent marred by tragedy. But the film adaptation of August Wilson’s play is also one of those occasions when the story behind the scenes is just as compelling – and equally tragic. Correspondent Tracy Smith talked with Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, Oscar-winner Denzel Washington (the film’s producer), and Tony Award-winning director George C. Wolfe about the project, and about working with the late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who gave a heartbreaking performance as a trumpet player while secretly battling colon cancer.

PREVIEW: Denzel Washington on producing “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" debuts in theatres and on Netflix December 18

Techno Claus shows off the iVict Clip-On Gooseneck Ring Light, which doubles as a light for Zoom calls and a desk lamp. CBS News

‘TIS THE SEASON: 2020 gift ideas from Techno Claus

It’s that time of year when our jolly old friend, Techno Claus (a.k.a. David Pogue), arrives via chimney with a selection of gift ideas for the tech lovers on your holiday list.



MUSIC: José Feliciano wishes you “Feliz Navidad”

From a career that has lasted more than half a century, singer and guitar virtuoso José Feliciano is perhaps best known for his timeless Christmas classic, “Feliz Navidad” – though it wasn’t immediately a hit upon its release 50 years ago. “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh talked with the 75-year-old Feliciano about the battles and blessings of growing up blind, and how finding his musical voice became his greatest joy.

HEALTH: Solving a cancer mystery

Something very strange seems to be happening in Johnson County, Indiana: A lot of children getting sick with pediatric cancers. But when the rash of illnesses wasn’t determined to be an official “cancer cluster,” a small band of determined parents took matters into their own hands. “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty reports on environmental contamination and how some advocates’ tireless pursuit of answers may be changing the lives of children beyond the borders of one Indiana town.

