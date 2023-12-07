This week on “Sunday Morning” (December 10)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS News Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Recognizing the signs of postpartum depression

One in seven women experiences postpartum depression (PPD), with more new mothers dying from suicide or overdose than anything else. Correspondent Tracy Smith examines the heartbreak that can come when postpartum depression is not diagnosed or treated; talks with experts and sufferers hoping to destigmatize PPD; and looks at a new drug, Zurzuvae, the first-ever pill for PPD, set to become available this week.

ALMANAC: December 10

“Sunday Morning” looks at important historical events on this date.

ARTS: Luna Luna: An art world amusement park is reborn

In 1987 André Heller convinced some of the most notable artists of the late 20th century (including Keith Haring, David Hockney, Roy Lichtenstein and Kenny Scharf) to design an avant garde amusement park in Hamburg, Germany, called Luna Luna. But the spectacle that was supposed to tour the world ended up in litigation, locked away in shipping containers in the Texas desert. Now, 40 year later, thanks to an investment by mega-rapper and art enthusiast Drake, the artistic remnants of Luna Luna are once again opening to the public in Los Angeles. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with Michael Goldberg, who helped uncover the long-forgotten treasures, and with Joel Searles, whose restoration team is bringing each masterpiece back to life.

Techno Claus (a.k.a. David Pogue) is back with his holiday gift suggestions for lovers of gadgets. CBS News

‘TIS THE SEASON: Holiday gift ideas from Techno Claus

He comes once a year, speaking only in rhyme, with high-tech suggestions at gift-giving time. Our own David Pogue (no techno-phobe he) offers nifty new gadgets to put under the tree.

Legendary TV producer Norman Lear died this week at the age of 101. CBS News

TV: Remembering Norman Lear

Norman Lear, who created, developed or co-produced some of television’s most beloved comedies, such as “All in the Family,” “Maude,” “The Jeffersons,” and “One Day at A Time,” died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the age of 101. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks back on the remarkable life and career of the legendary producer and social activist who said the gift of laughter had kept him going strong for more than a century.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Norman Lear on the power of laughter (YouTube Video)

Legendary producer Norman Lear, who changed the face of television with his classic comedies “All in the Family,” “Maude” and “The Jeffersons,” died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the age of 101. In this “Sunday Morning” profile that originally aired January 10, 2021 (when Lear was a sprightly 98), he talked with CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook (Lear’s son-in-law) about the importance of laughter, and social activism, in keeping him going strong.

WEB EXTRA: Mo Rocca’s conversation with Norman Lear (Podcast)

My conversation with the great Norman Lear #RIP https://t.co/ECngS2zMqO — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) December 7, 2023

PASSAGE: In memoriam

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



MOVIES: Aardman Animation

Seth Doane reports.

To watch a trailer for “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” click on the video player below:

The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) has proposed a new rule that would lower coal miners’ exposure to silica dust, reducing the threat of black lung disease. The rule needs Congressional approval – and there are some who are opposed. CBS News

U.S.: The increasing hazard of black lung disease facing coal miners

Coal mining has always been a dangerous job, with one in every five miners ending up with “black lung” disease. But today, in Appalachia, miners are suffering from black lung at increasingly younger ages. “Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with miners and union officials who say coal companies routinely break the rules that could help protect their employees’ health; and looks at a new government proposal that might offer real protection for miners, but which is facing opposition from some in Congress.

COMMENTARY: Charles M. Blow on reversing the Great Migration

In his 2001 book, “The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto,” New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow wrote about the Great Migration (in which six million Black Americans in the early to mid-20th century moved from the South to the North and West seeking greater economic and political opportunities) and called for a “reverse migration” back to the South, where Black Americans would once again be the majority. He talks about expanding that thesis into the new HBO documentary, “South to Black Power.”

To watch a trailer for “South to Black Power” click on the video player below:

